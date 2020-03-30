After countless hours of physical therapy and training, Missouri Western senior Chris Spence was ready return to the track this spring season.
However, the opportunity was then taken from the distance runner after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused the MIAA to cancel the spring sport season.
“I just thought about all the work I put in, getting back from injuries and finally had my time and then I wasn’t able to actually perform,” Spence said.
Spence joined Western's track and field team his sophomore year, when the program first launched. After sustaining a foot injury in his first indoor campaign, Spence ran his season-best time in the 800 meter at the MIAA Outdoor Championships with a time of 2:06.48.
Spence looked to carry that momentum over into his junior year, but several injuries would keep him from doing so. He then suffered a hamstring injury this past year, keeping him out from the 2019-20 indoor season.
Spence’s season was taken from him, but it wouldn't be his last. He made the decision back in 2018 to use up all his eligibility and stay with Western track through 2020-21 season. And it's a choice he isn't taking for granted, especially since the NCAA has yet to grant an additional year eligibility for Division II college athletes participating in spring sports.
“There were some seniors that were obviously emotional because they decided not to come back to use another year,” Spence said. "I wanted to finish out my eligibility because I really enjoyed my time with the team here so far."
His senior teammate, Brandon Colner, will also come back for another year after redshirting his freshman year. The middle-distance runner said he is fortunate to come back after an abrupt ending this spring season.
"We just kind of look at the bright side," Colner said. "We still have another year left and it just gives us more time as individuals to reevaluate maybe what we did wrong because me and (Spence) both dealt with injuries this indoor season, so it took some stress off of us to get back in shape so fast."
The two will begin summer training next month and return to Western in the fall.