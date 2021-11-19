Missouri Western secured another statement win on the young season, holding off Oklahoma Baptist 74-71 in the opening night of the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic on Friday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The Griffons move to 2-3 while the Bison are 2-1.
“We earned the right to win a game like this,” Missouri Western head coach Will Martin said. “I don’t think we had earned that right before. ... We still had something to learn.”
Will Eames finished with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds. Q Mays added 17 points and tallied a team-high eight rebounds.
Eames did it all for the Griffons in the first half. With two made jumpers and a three-pointer, Western went on an 11-3 run to push to an 18-13 lead with 9:48 until the break.
“It felt good to get going today,” Eames said. “I think we were just confident with how this game was going to go.”
Western ended the opening half with a 16-5 run to own a 34-26 lead at the break.
The second half featured back-and-forth spurts between the two, until it was a two-point game as Western led Oklahoma Baptist, a regional qualifier last season, 69-67 with 1:06 to go.
Then Reese Glover hit a three down the stretch and the Griffons eventually secured the 74-71 victory.
Missouri Western shot 47.4% (27-57) from the floor and a 42.1% (8-19) from beyond the arc.
The Griffons face UMSL on Saturday to close out the Hillyard Classic at 6 p.m.
Northwest men 78, Missouri-St. Louis 65
In their first meeting since 1996, No. 1-ranked Northwest claimed a 13-point win over Missouri-St.Louis in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic on Friday.
The Bearcats move to 4-1 and the Tritons fall to 2-1 overall.
”We’re really trying to get going offensively and even defensively. We’re just lacking a little consistency with what we’re doing. Some guys show up consistently and some guys we just got to get them going a little bit quicker,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said.
Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led the way with 30 points while sophomore Wes Dreamer finished with a career-high tying 27 points.
Hudgins buried a career-high nine three-pointers on 20 attempts.
“They just told me to shoot the ball,” Hudgins said. “It’s just a credit to my teammates and my coaches.”
Knocking down five first-half triples, Dreamer tallied 20 of his points in the opening half.
UMSL made six threes to push to a 34-31 lead with than five minutes until the half. Hudgins responded with a three-pointer to tie the game at 34-34 with 3:10 until the break.
The Bearcats closed the first half on a 12-4 run to own a 40-36 lead at half.
The Tritons went on their best scoring run of the game of 10-0 to retake the lead over Northwest, 46-45, with 13:57 remaining in the game.
Then it was Northwest’s turn to take control. The Bearcats went on a 12-2 spurt and the lead did not dip below 10 the rest of the way as Northwest secured the win.
Northwest shot 50% from the field (26-of-52) and 45.9% from three-point range (17-of-37).
St. Joseph native Diego Bernard was the only other Bearcat to reach double-figure scoring with 10 points.
”We’re a work in progress. We need to find our way, but eventually we’re going to find it and it’s going to be good,” McCollum said.
Northwest opens its home season next Tuesday against Truman State at 6 p.m. at Bearcat Arena.
