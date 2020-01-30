Missouri Western men's basketball won its third consecutive game as they took care of business on the road against Central Oklahoma Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma, winning 83-74.
Senior Tyus Millhollin got the game started with a three-pointer as Missouri Western never trailed in the one.
The three-point shot would be the vocal point of the offense as Missouri Western went 9-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, while holding Central Oklahoma to 3-10.
The Griffons went into the half with a 41-31 lead.
Central Oklahoma began to find their shot in the second half, but it was too little too late as they never threatened Missouri Western.
Missouri Western shot 44% from both the field and from the three-point range.
The Griffons had five players score in double-figures, led by freshman Will Eames with 19.
Junior guard Tyrell Carroll scored 17 points with 6 assists and Millhollin had 13 points.
Missouri Western was able to get contributions from everywhere. Freshman duo Jaron Thames added 12 and Reese Glover had 10 coming off the bench.
Missouri Western is now 10-11 (6-4 MIAA) on the season and their three-game winning streak puts them tied for fifth in the conference standings.
Griffons play next on Saturday against Newman at 3:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.
Central Oklahoma women 70, Missouri Western 69
The Missouri Western women fall just short on the road, as a late fourth quarter surge wasn't enough to hold off Central Oklahoma Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma, losing 70-69.
The Griffons were down 67-57 with 3:34 left in the game, seeming almost out of reach.
However, from there the Griffons went on a 12-1 run to take the lead 69-68 with 12 seconds remaining.
Senior forward Chris Wilson, whose minutes were limited due to recovering from an injury, scored the go-ahead layup on a fast break.
In the closing seconds, the Bronchos missed a three-point attempt, but their own Kelsey Johnson came down with the offensive rebound and layed in the winning basket.
Missouri Western held a 19-18 lead after the first quarter, but struggled to find their shot after that, shooting just 30% from the field in the second and third quarter.
The Griffons shot an efficient 52%, going 9-for-17, in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Missouri Western dropped its second game in a row, moving to 15-5 (6-4 MIAA) on the season.
Junior forward Corbyn Cunningham led the Griffons in scoring with 18 points and 9 rebounds, while senior guard Katrina Roenfeldt added 17 points including going 5-10 from three.
Griffons travel to Wichita, Kansas to face Newman on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.