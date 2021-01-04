The personal connection between Missouri Western head coach Will Martin and sophomore Reese Glover goes way back.
The two Franklin, Tennessee, natives have been around each other as family friends for some time. Shortly after Martin joined Sundance Wicks’ staff in 2018 from Martin Methodist College in nearby Pulaski, Tennessee, he recruited the sharp-shooting guard to become a Griffon.
That relationship allowed Glover to give an honest assessment of his game — in his eyes — after early-season struggles this season.
Glover remained mum about the exchange after a win against Central Missouri on Dec. 5, though Martin took the gesture to heart.
“He wasn’t self-loathing. It wasn’t a lack of confidence,” Martin said following the game.
Following a 1-for-7 night against Lincoln, Glover texted Martin offering up the idea to start junior transfer guard Q Mays in his position with the belief of improving the team’s play on both sides of the ball. Mays had tallied 25 points and 14 rebounds, outscoring Glover by 10 after his 4-for-15 start.
“He said, ‘Coach, I think you need to start Q. He gives us more offensively, and right now he’s giving us more defensively. I think you need to go with him.’ … That’s what it’s about, when kids are able to make intellectual sacrifices,” Martin said. “I told Reese, ‘I’m going with you and you’re gonna get going. It’s gonna happen.”
In that third game of the year, Mays did get the start. Starting beside him was Glover, as the duo played together with starting point guard Tyrell Carroll out due to injury.
“I guess he kinda put that one into the universe,” Martin joked.
Glover made five 3-pointers that night, helping the Griffons by scoring 20 of their 100 points. He’s made three-plus 3-pointers in four of the five games since his offering to Martin.
“Ninety-five percent of my game is mental, just always having the mentaling the green light. I’ve struggled with my mentality sometimes, I get pretty hard on myself, but it’s great when you have a team behind you and they have trust in you. I get my confidence from my teammates and coaching staff.”
Glover, who said he’s comfortable near 30 feet from the basket, and even up to mid-court, is one of six Griffons averaging in double digits while boasting the No. 3 shooting defense and No. 1 3-point defense.
The early-season moment showcased the fundamental principle established by Martin when he took over the program. The acronym F.L.O.W., which includes faith, love, ownership and work, was a rare moment in his coaching career put on display by his sophomore.
“Last time I saw that was Michael Kidd-Gilchrist at Kentucky when he went to Coach (John Calipari) before an SEC Championship game and said he needed to start Darius Miller. We lost that game, but then we came back and won the national championship,” Martin noted. “It doesn’t matter whether the ball’s going in or out. When he shoots, it puts pressure on the defense because they think it’s going in. I promise you that. Every coach and assistant in the MIAA when Reese shoots it, they’re yelling at their guy to close out harder. Whether he’s hitting or not, it plays to our advantage. I told him he’s the best shooter in the MIAA, so keep shooting it.”
The No. 22 Griffons (6-1) will hope Glover continues his ways as they enter the biggest week of the season thus far, hosting two top-four teams in the MIAA in Emporia State (5-1) and No. 5 Washburn (7-0).
“It’s really special, honestly, the amount of connectivity and trust we have for each other,” Glover said. “We all trust each other. That’s a huge part of the reason we’re having success right now.”