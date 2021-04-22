Just a few inches in the third inning on Game 2 of Missouri Western's doubleheader with Central Missouri were the difference between earning a split and falling victims to a sweep.
With two outs and a 1-0 lead, Central Missouri's Bailey Fowler beat out a ground ball to an awkward spot of the right side of the diamond, beating the throw to second baseman Sydni Hawkins at first and allowing a run to score.
The next at-bat saw Makenzie McAtee's hit skip through the glove of Hawkins to allow another run to score, and UCM went on to hang on for a 2-1 win.
Jennies pitcher Sadie Parks mixed her blazing fastball and off-speed pitches to hold the Griffons to just four hits, two of which came in the seventh, with eight strikeouts.
Missouri Western (24-14) senior Kaili Hinds kept the Griffons in the ball game with just foul hits allowed in seven innings. HInds and Melanie Rasmussen were honored following the game for Senior Day.
Hawkins started the scoring by singling to shallow center before stealing second and advancing to third on a bad throw. Hawkins came in to score before an out was recorded thanks to a passed ball.
The lead lasted one inning until UCM's two-run third.
In Game 1, the Jennies got to freshman Sydney Rader for seven runs with two outs in the second for a 7-2 win.
Rader hit a Jennie before an error and single loaded the bases, though Rader came back with a strikeout.
The Jennies followed up with four-straight hits, included a two-run home run by Sydney Wellshear, for a 7-0 lead.
The Griffons rallied to score two runs in the seventh and bring the tying run to the on-deck circle.
Hawkins finished with four hits on the day. Sierra Culver and Emma Hoffart tallied two hits in Game 1.
Western's final home series is set for Tuesday against Washburn.
