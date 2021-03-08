Sydni Hawkins continued to strong start to the year in Missouri Western’s doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth on Monday, including a 4-for-4 showing with three runs in a 10-1 win to open the day.
Hawkins, a junior leadoff hitter who is averaging .568 so far, starting the scoring with a double and eventually scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning.
Western extended the lead to 3-0 in the second when Sierra Culver singled in Taylor Hoelscher and Sydney Rader.
The Bulldogs answered with an RBI double to the center-field wall in the third, though they would never get any closer.
With two on and two outs in the fourth, Emma Hoffart hit a sharp grounder to third that resulted in a wild throw, leading to two runs crossing home.
The very next pitch was a two-run homer from Chloe Armstrong to make it 7-1.
Hawkins capped the game early with a three-run home run in the fifth, ending the game 10-1 on run rule.
Armstrong and Culver finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Rader allowed just four runners to reach base.
Missouri Western 4, Minnesota Duluth 0
Kaili Hinds and Kelly Uthe combined to allow just eight runners in seven innings, and the Griffons offense rallied for three runs in the fifth for a 4-0 win in Game 2.
The game entered the fourth tied at zero until Brea Blanton singled and eventually reached third base. Hoelscher’s single with two outs brought in the game’s first run.
Hinds exited the game in the fifth after allowing just two hits in four innings. Uthe came in and didn’t allow a hit in the final three innings.
Western (9-1) responded in the fifth. After starting the inning with two ground outs, Kalyn Damgaard drew a full-count walk after fouling off six pitches, followed by a steal of second. She advanced to third on an error and then stole home for a 2-0 lead.
Hawkins scored on a double by Blanton, who later came in on a Hoffart single.
Blanton finished with two hits and two runs. Hinds moved to 3-0 on the year with the win.
The Griffons host Northwest on Saturday.