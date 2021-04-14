Missouri Western softball needed extra innings to secure a victory in game one of its doubleheader versus MIAA rival Northwest, as the Griffons rallied to a 10-9 win and then held on to beat the Bearcats 4-3 in the nightcap Wednesday at MWSU Spring Sports Complex.
“Anytime we face off against Northwest, it’s always going to be a good game no matter where our teams are sitting in the season,” Missouri Western head coach Jen Bagley Trotter said. “It’s a rivalry game.”
After the Griffons (22-10) built an 8-3 lead by scoring six runs in the third in game one, Northwest came alive in the top of the seventh inning.
The Bearcats (13-15) scored five runs in the seventh to force extra innings and then took the lead, 9-8, in the top of the eighth.
But it wasn’t over for the Griffons just yet.
Missouri Western junior Sydni Hawkins led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single to right. Then junior Brea Blanton hit a triple to right center to drive in Hawkins, tying the game at 9-9.
The finale featured Missouri Western senior Emma Hoffart stepping up to the plate and reaching on a fielder choice to the pitcher.
Hoffart then had a run-down between first and second base intentionally, and Northwest pitcher Kaitlyn Weis threw the ball away at second, allowing Blanton to score the winning run from third.
It marked Blanton’s first ever triple in college play.
“They all swarmed me and gave me hugs and they said way to not let your mentality take over because in my previous three at bats I was just mad and so they were just telling me that they knew that I could do it,” Blanton said.
Missouri Western freshman Sydney Rader went all eight innings in the circle as she is now 10-4 this season. Rader allowed nine runs on 11 hits and had four strikeouts.
After a wild finish to fame one, the Griffons used a three-run bottom of the sixth inning in game two to break a 1-1 tie, taking a 4-1 lead into the seventh.
Their rival didn’t go away easily, however. Northwest again tried to rally its way back into the game by scoring two runs, but the Griffons pieced together three outs to end the threat and pick up the 4-3 win.
Kaili Hinds threw a complete game as she allowed three runs on seven hits.
After the sweep, Bailey Trotter noted Northwest’s grit.
“They’re just relentless. When you have a team that can fight you in the seventh inning, that’s impressive,” Bagley Trotter said. “They were down quite a few. A team with less character would’ve turned over and they didn’t they went toe to toe with us.”
Missouri Western travels to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday for a doubleheader. Northwest has a doubleheader Saturday at Fort Hays State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.