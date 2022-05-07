Missouri Western softball fell to Washburn 8-1 in the MIAA Softball Championship semifinals Saturday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
In elimination style on Saturday, the No. 4-seeded Griffons beat Central Oklahoma (45-10) 5-4 in 10 innings then Nebraska-Kearney (25-27) 7-5 to face top-seeded Washburn (45-12) in Game 13 for a spot in the championship.
In an elimination game against, the Griffons saw three players come up clutch with multi-hit efforts. Chloe Armstrong started the scoring with an RBI single in the first, and Emma Hoffart hit her 10th home run in the sixth to tie the game at 2.
With the game in extras, Armstrong tallied an RBI double, though the game would continue into the 10th. That's when Rachel Stewarts tallied the game-winning RBI single. Sydney Rader came on to throw 6.2 innings without an earned run, striking out six and forcing the Bronchos to leave the bases loaded in the 10th.
In another elimination game, Armstrong hit a home run in the bottom of the third. After trailing 4-2, Stewart followed up with a two-run single in the fourth. Si Culver also had a two-run single in the seventh. Natalie Kissinger threw five innings of relief without an earned run.
Facing Washburn, the Griffons took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the first, but the Ichabods scored six runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Under first-year head coach Joe Yegge, the Griffons won 11 of their final 13 games to finish 4th in the MIAA.
The Griffons close out the season with a 30-22 record.
Micaela Dea is a sports reporter for News-Press NOW. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Growing up in San Diego, Micaela loves to travel, meet new people, and tell stories. Have a story idea? Don't hesitate to email!
