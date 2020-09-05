After experiencing two head coaching departures in just one month, the Missouri Western women's soccer program finally welcomes stability in new head coach Damian Macias.
“I’m just happy and ready to go,” Macias said. “There’s a lot of personalities. They’re all excited. I’m excited. I’m just looking forward to getting going.”
Macias most recently comes from North Dakota, where he was an assistant coach at the Division I level.
Now in his first collegiate head coaching gig with the Griffons, Macias wants to put his own stamp on a program.
“I think there’s definitely a difference between moving somebody else’s vision forward and moving your own vision forward,” Macias said. “For me, it’s a great opportunity. It’s something I’m looking forward to. It may seem a little late and coming just age-wise, but then at the same time I think I live my life like I’m still 30.”
As the 52-year-old maintains he’s no stranger to experiencing life at its fullest, the Griffons have taken note.
“I think he’s going to be a really awesome fit for our program,” senior Mackenzie O’Neill said. “He brings a lot of energy, a lot of positivity and I know that all the thoughts have been really positive so far so I’m excited.”
“I love his energy,” senior Lillian Davis said. “He’s really going to get to know us on an individual level which I think is something that this team really needs because we have a lot of individuality.”
With the MIAA postponing fall sports competition until at least Jan. 1, 2021, Macias sees it as a chance to get the team chemistry going.
“Honestly I think it’s a blessing in disguise. It gives me an opportunity to get to know the girls, to start to develop a little bit more of a system and roles and just some continuity and everything else and lay a solid foundation,” Macias said.
Despite a turbulent past few months, the Griffons look forward to getting back in the groove.
“It’s kind of like a weight’s been lifted,” O’Neill said. “We’ve been going through a lot of adversity and we’ve come out on the other side and done OK... I know we’re all really excited to move forward with him and kind of get to know his coaching style and get to know him and welcome him into our program too.”
“I think he’s going to hype us up and really get us going to start out the year,” Davis said. “We’ve had so many unknowns since March, since school got cancelled and we’ve just been handling it one step at a time so I think that this is just something else that’s like checking off the list like yeah, we got a coach and now we’re ready to go and he seems awesome.”