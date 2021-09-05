For a good spell of the first half Sunday at Spratt Stadium, Missouri Western controlled the pace and tempo in the midfield, but there was nothing to show of it in the statsheet.
Stagnant early in the second half and falling behind 1-0 to Rockhurst, the Griffons struck for four goals in 9 minutes, 48 seconds of play. The span included a hat trick from junior Kaili Campbell, leading to a 4-1 victory.
Campbell even offered the notion that the referee crew was impressed with such a display.
“It was crazy. The ref was even like, ‘What did you guys talk about at halftime.’ We were all frustrated with each other and not in a good head space,” Campbell said. “(Head coach Damian Macias) was like, ‘You guys just figure it out.’ We all had a talk and were on the same page. It was a cool experience.”
Campbell’s hat trick showed an array of ability, beginning with her tap-in just two minutes after a Rockhurst goal. Tina Palmieri played a pass in from near midfield to a running Campbell, who settled the ball at her feet and slid it under the keeper in the 55th minute to tie the game.
In the 58th minute, a ball played into the box bounced around and was attempted to be cleared by the Rockhurst (0-2) defense. Lillian Davis, who didn’t score as a junior in 2019, saw the ball fall at her feet and fired a shot while running, sending the ball over the goalkeeper’s head and giving Western a 2-1 lead.
“I was just happy for her because she’s usually all the way in the back,” Campbell said. “I was so excited for her because you want your teammates to score, you want them to have success. I’m happy to see a team effort come together.”
Just 90 seconds passed before Campbell sprinted through the defense and finished a shot that initially hit the goalkeeper, sending the rebound into the back of the net as part of three goals in just more than four minutes.
“It was a 10, 15, 20-minute run where I really felt like we had our stuff together,” Macias said. “It turned into just flipping the scoreboard. It was a lot of fun to watch. It was a lot of fun for the girls. That bone, that reward, is good for them.”
Campbell capped her night by dribbling through a pair of defenders on the right sideline and firing a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box. The scorcher found the side netting at the far post, delivering Campbell a hat trick and prompting her to give teammates a celebratory shrug.
“She was brilliant,” Macias said of Campbell. “She does those all the time in practice. Can we find those moments in the game to do what we’re great at? She did. It was good for her to get over that hump, have a great outing and start to develop that confidence and that trust in herself to finish it up, complete the process.”
For the All-MIAA Spring Tournament honoree, it was a matter of what her favorite moment was.
“I was kind of proud that I could have the composure to bring some balls down. I hit the keeper but I was still composed,” Campbell said. “The last goal was my favorite just because I was pretty far out. I was like, OK, I’ll take it.”
Campbell’s hat trick was just the second in team history, joining Taylor Schwartzkopf in 2017.
Western (2-0) is back in action Friday at Wayne State in Wayne, Nebraska.
