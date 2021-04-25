Missouri Western's turnaround on the soccer field concluded with a 4-1 loss to Central Oklahoma on Sunday in Edmond, Oklahoma, in the MIAA Spring Tournament championship game.
The Griffons ended the regular season by winning seven of their eight games, only losing to Northwest Division champ Emporia State over the final six weeks. Western then defeated Northeastern State in the semifinals of the spring tournament.
There was no official Division II or MIAA championship season due to COVID-19.
Kaili Campbell scored just 1:14 into the contest to quickly give the Griffons a 1-0 lead on the road.
In the 25th minute, Eden Jones tied the game for UCO on a shot near the net from a cross.
UCO then scored three goals in 16 minutes in the second half.
Taryn Kedzoir, who assisted on the girst goal, curved in a shot from 10 yards out in the 59th minute for the go-ahead goal.
Monika McGee made it 3-1 at 71:05 with a chip shot from in close off a corner kick, and Kelsie Eason completed the scoring three minutes later with a shot to an open net.
UCO outshot Western 19-6 with 13 shots on goal.
After going 4-11-3 with just one conference win in 2019, former coach Chad Edwards announced he would be stepping away from the team.
Missouri Western then hired Aaron Avila in July 2020 from Newman, though he resigned one week later citing personal health concerns. The Griffons hired Damian Macias in August, around the time the team learned they wouldn't have a fall season.
Western finished 8-3-2 this spring and graduates eight seniors.
