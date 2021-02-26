For the first time in 15 months, Missouri Western soccer took the field on Friday.
It came under a new head coach in Damian Macias against an all-too-familiar foe in 2019 MIAA champion Central Missouri. In the end, the Jennies spoiled the party with a 3-0 victory at Spratt Stadium.
"It was an opportunity to play against a quality program and see where we are," Macias said. "We knew coming in we were transitioning off a year and moving forward, and I think we're doing that. We had moments, they had moments."
The Jennies scored in the fourth minute when a ball played by keeper Anna Mayer out of the back was misfired on the back line, allowing a fast break and finish by Central Missouri.
The Griffons controlled the final 25 minutes of the first half, finding quality chances on set pieces and in the fast break before a Jennies goal in the 39th minute made for a 2-0 halftime deficit.
"I think we played good soccer," Western junior Kaili Campbell said. "We just need to find our feet. It's been almost two years for some of us. It's a whole new team, new staff, so we're still getting used to it. ... It's a good first game."
Central Missouri was kept at bay much of the second half, though the Griffons allowed a third and final goal in the 79th minute.
Campbell led the Griffons with nine shots, two being on goal. Lauren Street and Brianna Davis had the other two shots on goals for MWSU.
Mayer made nine saves as Central Missouri had 18 total shots and 12 on goal. Missouri Western also had six corner kicks on Friday.
Western will face Northwest at 6 p.m. March 12 at Spratt Stadium.