Ashley Mathis found the back of the net in the 79th minute to propel Missouri Western to a 1-0 victory against Fort Hays State on Sunday at Spratt Stadium.
In what was a defensive bout for much of the night, the Griffons finally found their first true scoring opportunity when Lauren Street slid a pass through the defense and found Mathis, who scored at the near post with her left foot.
Anna Mayer finished with five saves as Western pitched a second-straight shutout. Since losing the opener and tying its second game, Western is 6-0. The Griffons are unbeaten in the MIAA Northwest Division, tied for first with Emporia State. The two will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Emporia, Kansas.
