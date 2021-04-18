For the seventh time in their last eight matches, the Missouri Western women’s soccer team earned a win with a 2-0 victory over Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday at Spratt Stadium.
The Griffons finished their spring season with a 7-2-1 record. A loss to Northwest Division winner Emporia State on Thursday was their only blemish in the final eight games.
It also served as Senior Day for eight Griffons after their fall championship season was taken away.
“Beyond grateful just for the opportunity to be out here,” senior Mackenzie O’Neill said. “To be with my teammates one last time is incredible. I’ve seen people step up as leaders, having each other’s backs through the best and worst of it, while playing some good soccer, too.”
The Griffons controlled the first 20 minutes, though both teams were held scoreless in the first half. Western finally broke through early in the second when a handball in the box led to a penalty kick for Claire Meyers.
“That was awesome. It was exciting, definitely a cherry on top of the day,” Meyers said. “We were super excited, super pumped just to get one more time out here. Any day out here with my team is awesome. Just making the most of one last time.”
Kelsey Roe added a goal in the 75th on a shot from the right edge of the 18-yard box, sending it into the top left corner.
Western will face Southeast Division champ Northeastern State on Thursday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The winner will face the victor between Emporia State and Central Oklahoma for the MIAA Spring Women’s Soccer Championship on Sunday. The losers will play for third place.
Northwest Missouri State, which won 2-0 on Sunday against Fort Hays State, finished 4-3-1 will host Missouri Southern on Thursday. Depending on the result, they will play for fifth or seventh on Sunday.
Crump powers Western baseball
Bailey Crump tallied eight RBIs, going 4-for-4 with three runs, one home run and two doubles in a 19-4 win against Emporia State on Sunday.
It’s the second-most RBIs in a game in Western history. Ben Tsui added three runs and three RBIs while Brady Holden scored three times as Western improved to 10-20.
Northwest Missouri State dropped two games to Fort Hays State to drop to 12-18.
Rader dominates in Griffons win
Western softball improved to 24-12 with a split at Fort Hays State on Sunday.
Freshman Sydney Rader improved to 11-5 on the season, allowing just three hits with four strikeouts in a 9-0 victory. Brad Blanton added a grand slam in the game. The Tigers won Game 2 by a score of 1-0.
Northwest split a pair with Nebraska-Kearney and is 14-18 on the year. Olivia Daugherty hit two home runs on the day.
