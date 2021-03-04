Hours prior to Wednesday’s MIAA quarterfinal home game, the Missouri Western men learned how close to history they are.
Ranked as the sixth of eight teams in the Central Regional — with the top six advancing to the tournament next week in South Dakota — the Griffons theoretically entered the conference tournament controlling their path forward.
“It’s a lot sweeter because of what we went through as a team,” sophomore Reese Glover said. “We haven’t been there in a while. We’re just happy we can give them a show and take this thing to the national tournament if we get there.”
The chance nearly slipped away.
“We could’ve just given up and said we’re done for the season,” junior Q Mays said. “But we have tough guys on our team who believe in each other.”
The third-seeded Griffons trailed by 17 early in the second half with All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll injured and sharpshooters Glover and Will Eames struggling.
Mays, a junior transfer, showed the ability to take over throughout the season, including hitting a game-winner at Missouri Southern. He did so again on the biggest stage Wednesday, scoring 32 points in a team-high 41 minutes, shooting 9 of 17 while playing as the primary ball handler. He made 5 of 9 3-pointers and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals to help deliver the 84-76 victory.
“Q’s always ready,” Glover said. “He’s all about the team. It showed tonight how he’s always ready to step up and how everybody on our team is. Everybody believes in everybody. I think that’s what makes us dangerous.”
It was just the latest chapter in Western’s well-documented season of navigating injuries, COVID and a midseason slump. Western (14-9) is 6-1 since a seven-game skid and now just one game from a trip to the MIAA Championship.
The team standing in its way is the one the Griffons have become the most familiar and biggest rivals with: No. 2 seed Washburn (17-6).
Since the final week of last year’s regular season, the Griffons have won four-straight games against the Ichabods, including a win in the 2020 MIAA quarterfinals. While Carroll’s status is uncertain and Wednesday’s win inched Western closer toward a lock for the regional field, the latest meeting has the biggest implications yet.
“We’ll be ready,” Glover said. “They’re a top-10, top-15 team in the nation. We’ll be ready.”
Western and Washburn will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri. The winner will face Northwest or Central Oklahoma in Saturday’s championship