Jonathan Mesmacque is more than just a teammate to 16 other Griffons.
He is more than a player to his coaching staff.
Through the thickest of thick and the thinnest of thin at Missouri Western, the senior forward has been the only singular constant from a six-win program five years ago to returning to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“You try to get out the mud when you’re in it. You don’t think too far ahead,” Mesmacque said Tuesday during the team’s final practice in St. Joseph ahead of a seven-plus-hour to South Dakota the next morning. “That’s the mindset I was in.
“I always had hope. I always had faith in myself, in my coaching staff, in my teammates. When you keep believing, you’re eventually going to accomplish great things.”
Mesmacque, a native of Orleans, France, played in 23 games during the 2016-17 season as a true freshman. An injury kept him out of the following season, and Brett Weiberg was fired following a 6-21 campaign. The Griffons won just seven games the prior year.
At that time, coming off a leg injury and a new staff inbound, more questions than answers awaited the redshirt sophomore.
“It was a lot of excitement for something new coming around, but at the same time just anxiety, what’s gonna happen, is the new coach is gonna mess with the guys already here? It was definitely a lot of mixed emotions,” Mesmacque said. “But the rest is history.”
Sundance Wicks was hired the next month. The man who pleaded to ‘bring the juice’ instead made it out of what was available. Players like Lavon Hightower, Bryan Hudson, Alex Martin and Mesmacque were invited to stay, and all but two returners opted to do so.
Hightower and Hudson became All-MIAA players and overseas pros. Mesmacque fell in line and bought into his role on any given night, whether it’s as a starter, a defensive sub or an assistant coach on the sideline.
“I just want the best for my team,” Mesmacque said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes as a player, but also as a person off the court to create and provoke that to happen.”
His junior year, Mesmacque started seven of the first eight games. He only played double digits in one game over the final three months of the season.
During that time, though, his role became more vital and important. With a young crop of talent brought in by Wicks, Mesmacque became a more visible leader on the bench. When a player walked off hanging his head, Mesmacque was the first one to pull up a seat and get their head back in the game.
The role evolved this year, Will Martin’s first as head coach.
“He has a greater perspective than probably anyone else on our team strictly because of our experience. He has an innate, instinctive ability to actually lead,” Martin said. “He’s very empathetic. He can take someone who’s going through something, whether it’s basketball related or life related, and be able to feel their emotions and get on their level and help pull them out of that.”
Over the summer, this season was in question. Back home in France, Mesmacque was in lock down due to COVID-19. He recalls having to have signed paperwork just to leave his house and walk his dog, and the borders were locked down. Mesmacque wasn’t able to return to Missouri Western until the weeks before school started, while other players were already on campus for multiple months.
Upon his return, he remained bought in. When one teammate battled problems with being timely to team meetings and practice, Mesmacque made it a point to physically bring him on his own. While coaches go over points of attack at the beginning of timeouts, Mesmacque is huddling his team to provide encouragement. He even goes as far to explain plays and call out defensive coverages during the course of a game.
“There’s an expectation from my team to be a leader, a role model on and off the court, showing the example,” Mesmacque said. “Now I have the confidence to do it. It’s for the best of our team, and everybody knows it.”
When Missouri Western takes on Washburn on Saturday in the Central Region quarterfinals, he may be asked to play double-digit minutes. He may not play at all.
Even so, he’ll be pointed to as one of the most vital assets.
“He’s lost a lot of games here, and he’ll talk about that,” Martin said. “For him to experience that and be in the valley in the terms of wins and losses, success and how the outside world views success, he’s been through that.
“When you talk about where this program was when we came in, Johnny’s been through all of it.”
