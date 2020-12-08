With his never-ending pursuit on defense, Missouri Western head coach Will Martin knew Caleb Bennett’s time would come on offense.
It did in a major way Tuesday as the Lafayette grad provided the spark in the first half, ending the day with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting to propel the Griffons to a 103-82 win against Northeastern State at the NSU Event Center.
“I told that kid he keeps sacrificing for the team because we need him as a ball stopper on defense,” head coach Will Martin told the Griffon Sports Network. “I said, if you continue to do what you’re doing defensively, you’re gonna have a 20-point game soon. Tonight was the night. … Nobody’s seen the best of Caleb Bennett yet, which is scary.”
The game was played as a make-up game after the scheduled meeting in November was postponed by the RiverHawks (1-3) due to COVID-19.
Facing a 3 p.m. tipoff following a five-hour road trip, the Griffons came ready to play and jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first four-plus minutes.
The Griffons (4-0) trailed by two with under six minutes to play before a quick 7-0 run helped Western to a 45-36 lead. Bennett scored 14 points in the opening stanza.
“Guys respond to that. He gives our team a lot on confidence when he’s playing aggressive,” Martin said.
Jaron Thames also scored eight of his 10 points in the first half with two 3-pointers.
The lead ballooned to 14 behind seven straight points from Will Eames, who scored 16 with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Following back-to-back 3-pointers from Eames and Reese Glover, Alex John’s dunk on a feed from Eames pushed the lead to 66-46. The RiverHawks never got back within 14 points.
Tyrell Carroll, who missed Saturday’s win against Central Missouri with a hip injury, came off the bench to score 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
Carroll surpassed 1,000 career points with his performance.
The Griffons dominated the glass, out-rebounding the RiverHawks 47-26 and 17-5 on the offensive glass. Western scored 24 second-chance points and saw 54 points come from its bench.
“We knew we were gonna have to rebound, and we knew it was gonna have to be a team effort,” Martin said. “Will Eames just keeps tearing it up on the glass.
Western’s defense allowed just one point in the fast break and held Northeastern to 4 of 19 from 3-point range, continuing its league-best 3-point defense.
Northeastern, which didn’t have its leading scorer in Caleb Williams suited out, was led by 22 points from Trey Sampson. Five RiverHawks scored in double figures.
Western, which is just outside the top 25 and received the second-most votes of any non-ranked team, is currently looking for a replacement game for Saturday after Northwest called off the contest due to COVID-19. Its next scheduled contest is Thursday, Dec. 17, at Pittsburg State.