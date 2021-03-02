Just once this year have the Missouri Western men appeared out of their element for a full 40 minutes.
On Jan. 30, the Griffons gave up 51 first-half points and trailed by at least 20 the whole second half against the Lincoln Blue Tigers in Western’s second game back from a COVID-19 pause.
In order for Western to advance to the MIAA semifinals, it will have to avenge that in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tournament quarterfinal matchup at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“To be able to play and have the opportunity to play is such a blessing,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We’re taking time as a team to really be aware of that, to be grateful, excited and proud of what we’ve done.”
Tyrell Carroll was the lone starter to shoot above 50% in the contests, though Lincoln limited the junior guard to just nine shot attempts. It was also Reese Glover’s first game back from pause, and he didn’t make a shot in 12 minutes.
The Griffons were outrebounded 40-27 and outscored 44-28 in the paint, as Sai Witt and Derrick Woods combined to go 20-for-29 from the field for 49 points.
Cameron Potts also had 11 assists, Quinton Drayton added 11 points, and Lamont Ballard scored 17 off the bench.
“They embarrassed us at their place, and I don’t usually use language like that, but it’s true,” Martin said. “It’s probably the only game I feel like we’ve been truly embarrassed. We got punched in the mouth and didn’t have a response.”
The first meeting was a different story. Sophomore Will Eames, who is out with a knee injury, scored 25 points with 11 rebounds. Jaron Thames (16) and Q Mays (12) combined for 28 points off the bench.
Glover, who made just one 3-pointer in the matchup, has made five-plus in 6 of 9 games to end the year.
“That’s a game we remember. I’ll be honest about it,” Martin said. “It’s a game we remember vividly. It’s a game where we probably had our most vicious heart-to-heart, our most vulnerable moments as a team on that trip coming back. That really sits at the forefront of our minds, heart and spirit. We can either use that to fuel a response, or that can cause fear and anxiety. I think what you’re gonna see from our team is it’s gonna fuel a response.”
Western (13-9) enters the tournament having won 5 of 6 games and with an 8-3 home record, compared to 5-6 on the road.
Lincoln is just 3-8 on the road this year, which included an 81-62 loss to Central Missouri in the finale. Six of Lincoln’s road losses were by double digits.
The winner will advance to face either Washburn or Rogers State on Friday in the semifinals. The semifinal and championship games will be played at the highest-remaining seed, while the quarterfinals are played on campus sites.