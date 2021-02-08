Rivals hope for results of different proportions to start a pivotal week in the MIAA when the Missouri Western men host No. 3 Northwest Missouri State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
Northwest (14-1) won the matchup between the two Saturday by a score of 70-64, extending the winning streak to 18 games in the series.
Meanwhile, the Griffons followed the performance with a 101-96 loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday, the first home loss of the year for the Griffons. It also marked the fifth-straight loss following an 8-1 start to the season. Western was ranked as high as No. 16 in the nation but now has its back against the wall in the race to advance to the MIAA Tournament.
The Griffons (8-6) are sixth in the MIAA, just ahead of Lincoln (8-7) and Emporia State (8-8). Emporia State and Rogers State each have seven wins, while Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri — teams with wins against Western — have six wins. Only the top eight teams in the league advance to the conference tournament this season.
The road to the conference tournament will be anything but easy. Following Tuesday’s rematch with Northwest, the Griffons host Missouri Southern, which has won 5 of 6 to get to 10-7, in a rematch of a buzzer-beating win by Western in Joplin. The Griffons also play host to Pittsburg State, a team Western lost to in December, on Saturday.
Western also as road dates at second-place Washburn, Emporia State and Fort Hays State in the final weeks, as well as a home final with Nebraska-Kearney, the team that started Western’s losing streak.
Meanwhile, Northwest has bounced back from its lone loss of the season at home to Washburn with a nine-game winning streak and built a two-game lead atop the MIAA standings. The Bearcats are in line to be the MIAA's top seed and would host a first-round matchup before coming the host site for the semis and finals, if they win as the top seed in the first round.
MIAA quarterfinals are played at the top seed's host sites before the remaining four teams convene at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Northwest battled through an uncharacteristic night, offensively, on Saturday. Ryan Hawkins was held to 6-of-15 shooting, while Trevor Hudgins managed just six shot attempts and seven turnovers.
The Bearcats received a boost with Diego Bernard’s 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, much of which was in the second half with Hudgins on the bench. Wes Dreamer added 13 points with timely 3-pointers, and the Bearcats were 19 of 20 from the free-throw line.
The Griffons were led by 13 points from Will Eames and Reese Glover, with 10 more coming from Tyrell Carroll and Q Mays, and nine from Caleb Bennett.
Western was outscored by 13 in the second half after a 37-30 halftime lead.