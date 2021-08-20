Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State were picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the MIAA Women's Soccer Coaches Poll released Thursday.
The Griffons, which were the runners-up in the MIAA Spring Soccer Tournament, were tabbed sixth, just ahead of the seven-place Bearcats.
Central Oklahoma, the spring champions, were tabbed first with eight first-place votes.
Emporia State (3) and Central Missouri (1) rounded out the top three with first-place votes of their own. Northeastern State and Fort Hays State completed the top five.
Western hosts Augustana for a scrimmage next Friday before opening the season Sept. 3 at home against Concordia-St. Paul.
Northwest will partake in scrimmages Saturday at Truman State and next Friday against Augustana before opening the season Sept. 3 at Sioux Falls.
