Through two weeks of fall football, the Missouri Western offense hasn’t looked the same.
Between playing a higher level of competition in its opener at Central Arkansas and Saturday’s home contest against Pittsburg State, the Griffons (0-2) have battled through struggles of maneuvering around injuries, a virus and the youth that is the only option right now.
“With the COVID situation and moving people around it’s a challenge, but that’s what the best programs do — they adapt,” sophomore quarterback Anthony Vespo said.
Western’s offense failed to produce points in Saturday’s 20-7 loss against Pitt State, scoring only on a kick return by Sam Webb. The Griffons picked up just 180 yards of offense and 10 first downs.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been shut out as an offense before in my career,” head coach Matt Williamson said. Offensively, we struggled to move the ball, struggled to block people, struggled to make plays, struggled to throw passes, just didn’t play a very good game.”
Western’s only touchdown has come on a Jared Scott touchdown run on the opening drive of its game at Central Arkansas. Scott, who suffered an ankle injury, and fellow running back Shamar Griffith, who has been in COVID protocol, weren’t available Saturday. Griffith also didn’t travel in the opener.
The results have been felt for a group that averages more than 200 yards per outing with just 89 total yards rushing so far. True freshmen Shen Butler Lawson and Brandon Hall took all the handoffs against Pitt State.
Many of the problems has come from an offensive line that has been patchwork. The Griffons’ starting offensive line featured a whole new rotation between weeks, while included moving three starters to other positions.
“None of those kids that were playing those positions have ever played those positions before. It’s musical offensive linemen because of some COVID and some injuries,” Williamson said. “It doesn’t matter because we prepared all week. We’ve gotta make those blocks and protect and give our running backs opportunities to get some yards and our quarterback an opportunity to throw the ball.”
Vespo finished 17-for-33 for 137 yards and two interceptions Saturday after a showing of 16-for-25 for 143 yards at UCA.
“I think he got flustered quite a bit with having to move around the pocket quite a bit and got a little out of his game and element,” Williamson said. “Some of it’s on him, but some of it’s on our offensive line, too. If we can establish a run game, it makes things a heck of a lot easier.”
Without star tight end Cam Grandy, who was out with a foot injury, Benton grad Cooper Burton again led the team in catches with eight for 55 yards. He has 12 catches on the year.
The Griffons get a chance to improve Saturday at West Texas A&M.