In the aftermath of Sunday’s 93-82 win against No. 8-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas, members of the Missouri Western basketball team mentioned “trust” more than a dozen times during a postgame media session.
In their eyes, trust in each other’s abilities, the system and the scouting report is all that’s standing between them and their ultimate goals — being the nation’s most connected team and playing their best basketball in March.
“If we play how we’re supposed to play,” senior forward Caleb Bennett said, “I don’t think anybody can play with us.”
Western showed how they’re supposed to play for much the opening weekend at Civic Arena, leading by 14 against Embry-Riddle on Saturday and by as much as 15 on Sunday.
On Saturday, though, the Griffons (1-1) fell out of system and ultimately fell 83-77 in overtime. The same offense that made six 3-pointers in a row in the first 10 minutes became stagnant.
Senior guard Q Mays, in his first game as the full-time starter, scored 28 points with five assists in the win. The Griffons had nine assists at half compared to one in the final 25 minutes.
As head coach Will Martin shared late-night phone calls with many members of the team to discuss the result, his interaction with Mays brought a surprise.
“Q Mays called me (Saturday) night. He had 28 points and five assists. He called me and he said, ‘Coach, this one’s on me.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you had 28 points.’ That’s what excites me about this team,” Martin said. “is that one through 17 have that mindset. That’s what’s gonna allow this team to be great; 28 points are awesome, but his ability to lead this team.”
Sunday saw the Griffons come out blazing on offense and not slow down, assisting on 16 of 33 makes with an 18-of-30 mark from 3-point range. Mays (25), Bennett (19) sophomore guard Reese Glover (24) combined for 68 points in the win, the third win against a ranked team for Martin, who’s still in the first calendar year of his stint, and the fourth since Feb. 2020.
“We’ve responded to everything that’s been put our way this year by the coaches, by each other,” Glover said. “This win today was a response to yesterday.”
The win was met with jubilation, though much of it was for the path the result instead of the ranking number in front of the Spratans’ name.
“The last three years or so, since (former coach Sundance Wicks) got here, I feel like every year this program has made strides,” Bennett said. “We have better expectations is what I’m trying to say. That’s a great team. I think we step up for games like that. Getting to play teams like that brings out the best in us.”
And to Glover, it’s only the beginning of what they hope becomes a trend.
“Teams may look at us and think we’re the old Mo. West, but we’re not. When we trust each other, we’re a really, really good basketball team,” Glover said, “and we can beat anybody in the nation.”
Western competes at 7:45 p.m. Friday against Minnesota State and at 4:15 p.m. Sunday against Henderon State at the Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Tauchen makes history
Missouri Western volleyball senior Ali Tauchen celebrated Senior Night with teammate Jenna Boland in a big way Friday. Tauchen became the all-time rally scoring kills leader for Missouri Western in the third set of MWSU's 3-0 sweep of the Jets. Tauchen finished the match with 10 kills, giving her 1,271 for her career as of Friday to surpass Linsday Palaia's 1,268.
Tauchen reached another milestone with her 1,000th career dig in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Central Oklahoma. Western (14-13, 6-12) will wrap up the regular season next week before next week’s MIAA Tournament.
Odds and ends
Western football (5-5) will conclude the season at Lincoln with an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday. … Western women’s basketball will host Sioux Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Southeastern Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic. … Western soccer gave up a goal 90 seconds into Sunday’s MIAA quarterfinal at Central Oklahoma and fell 1-0 in a season-ending loss. The Griffons finished 9-8-2 and were ranked as high as 13th in the nation this season, the best in program history. … Freshman Madison Nash just missed out on the cut for the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships. She placed 15th overall (21:18.1) at Saturday’s 6K regional race. Freshman Tyler Blay led the Griffon men across the 8K finish line with a PR time of 31.29.9, good enough for 47th overall.
