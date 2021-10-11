One week ago, coming off a weekend that saw Ali Tauchen leave another mark in the Missouri Western volleyball record books, the senior was the last one in the gym.
“She’s getting extra reps because she does so much for us,” head coach Marian Carbin said. “It translates into kills. Those types of things she’s racked up are due to her hard work.”
During the afternoon’s serve and pass session, the equivalent of a shootaround in basketball, Tauchen stayed late to practice her attack game from the back row. As a player who thrives nearly everywhere on the court, Tauchen’s game extends well beyond kills and blocks at the net.
The very situation Came up in Western’s 3-0 sweep of Missouri Southern that very night, and Tauchen attacked the net from and dropped the ball right on the back line.
“Even if one part of the game comes into aspect during two out of the 25 points, that’s still two of the 25 points that are really valuable,” Tauchen said, while adding how she is embracing the chance to play one final season due to NCAA COVID eligibility relief. “I love being in the gym. This is my last season here. I wanna soak up as much time in here as I can.”
Tauchen became the program’s all-time leader in career points a week ago during the roadtrip to Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney, surpassing the mark for combined kills, aces and blocks. The previous record was held by Alyssa Berg, who amassed 1,410.5 between 2003 and ‘07.
Heading into Tuesday’s match at top-10 Northwest Missouri State off the back of two road losses, Tauchen has 1,471.5 career points.
This past weekend, her illustrious career continued as she became the modern era career kills leader with 1,193 over her four years. Her mark passes Jessie Thorup, who amassed 1,176 between 2012 and ‘15. The record is for the modern 25-point rally scoring era.
“Duh, I’m not surprised,” sophomore Allie Kerns said in reaction to Tauchen previously breaking records. “That is something that’s amazing. Duh she’d do that.”
Tauchen, the lone player remaining from the 2017 regional qualifier when she was the MIAA Freshman of the Year, deflected all praise. She said her records reflect how special Missouri Western is. “It’s a really big honor, and I’m grateful.”
Carbin wasn’t surprised.
“She loves making (her teammates) shine,” Carbin said. “She’s the type of teammate that will celebrate much harder for her teammate’s accomplishments and kills than she will for her own. Those types of players are just really rare.”
The Iowa City, Iowa, native has led the Griffons to an 11-6 mark with one month remaining in the regular season and a hopeful return to the MIAA Tournament and beyond waiting down the line. But Tauchen’s legacy will extend far beyond the stats in her bio.
Tauchen has been the president of Missouri Western’s Student-Athletic Advisory Committee, serving as a leader among all Griffon athletes for the campus and MIAA. She’s a first-team academic all-american and a four-time MIAA Academic Excellence honoree, given to just more than 100 athletes from around the conference with a 4.00 GPA. She’s also helped organize numerous community service projects and has served as a vital voice on campus and in the community.
“Our team knows what Ali Tauchen means to this team. I hope our community, our campus, our department understands what Ali Tauchen has meant to our program,” Carbin said. “We’ve been really blessed over the last four years.”
Kerns added, “She’s the definition of an amazing teammate.”
Golf hosts annual tourney
Both of Missouri Western’s men’s teams yielded impressive outings on a tough Day 1 of the Holiday Inn Express Classic at the St. Joseph Country Club. Freshman Brooks Baldwin shot a 2-under 69 to lead Western’s B squad and finished Round 1 in a tie for second. He is four strokes ahead of Western’s next scorer in Tom Buffington, who leads Western’s tournament squad in a tie for 18th. Western’s B team is in fourth at 293, 13 strokes back of the lead. Western’s tournament squad sits in seventh at 299 overall.
A second and final round will take place Tuesday morning.
Odds and ends
Western soccer improved to 7-3-2 and 4-1-0 in the MIAA with a pair of 1-0 wins at Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney. Jaden Skinner’s fifth goal of the year won the game in Hays while her assist on a header by Estzer Toth in Kearney gave Western a 1-0 win Sunday. Skinner has scored or assisted on Western’s last five goals. Western is at Northeastern State and Rogers State this week. … Reservations for the Griffon Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner for Friday, Oct. 22, are now available as the Class of 2020 will be honored. Inductees include Roger Allen, Jen Bagley Trotter, Jackie Bishop, Brandon Simmons and the ‘97-98 men’s basketball team. More information is available of the Griffon Athletics website.
