Candi Whitaker isn’t seeing any signs of her team settling.
A 68-52 win against Northwest Missouri State moved the Missouri Western women into a two-way tie for second in the MIAA. The Griffons are now 18-3 with a 12-3 mark in the league, just one game back of Fort Hays State.
“They’re proud of their progress and how they’re playing,” Whitaker said. “They know they’ve gotta be focused to keep it going.”
Since back-to-back home losses to Hays and Nebraska-Kearney, Western has only improved by the day. When late-game situations arose, they answered the bell in single-digit wins at Central Oklahoma and at Central Missouri, while they stretched a four-point lead to a 16-point victory Saturday.
They’ve held four opponents during the six-game win streak to 53 or fewer points while scoring no fewer than 68, building on their league-best average margin.
“I do think we’re continuing to get better. It’s a group that wants the truth,” Whitaker said. “They wanna be great. They want honest feedback, and they’ve continued to take that and learn from mistakes and get better. That’s kind of the name of the game for us. It’s our goal every single day.
“We don’t get ahead of ourselves, it’s just, ’What can we do today to be better?’”
That has positioned the Griffons to essentially play themselves into the NCAA postseason if they take care of business in the final seven games and MIAA Tournament. Western’s 18 wins are tied for the second-best in the region and have them ranked 22nd nationally. They are fifth in the latest D2SIDA regional polls, as the top eight teams from eight regions advance to the national tournament.
The Griffons, looking for a season sweep of Missouri Southern, face the Lions (15-5, 12-3 MIAA) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Joplin, Missouri before a trip to Pittsburg State on Saturday. The men (9-12, 5-8) will join the roadtrip after Tuesday’s matinee at No. 16 Central Oklahoma.
Dandridge signs with Chiefs
According to Canadian football reporter Justin Dunk, former Missouri Western standout Brandin Dandridge has signed a reserves/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Dandridge worked out for the team Friday.
Dandirdge played for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League last season, recording four interceptions and 11 tackles in eight games. That included a span of three interceptions in three games.
The Lee’s Summit native played at Blue Springs South before starring for the Griffons from 2015-18. In his final season, Dandridge led the MIAA with 15 passes defended and a team-high four interceptions. He was a first-team all-league returner and second-team defensive back.
Softball opens season
The Joe Yegge era for Missouri Western softball began with a 2-3 weekend in Mankato, Minnesota. Western got 8.1 innings of one-run ball from Sydner Rader before falling 4-1 in extras to Minnesota Duluth in the opener before falling 4-3 to Concordia-St. Paul.
The Griffons overcame a 4-1 deficit to beat Minnesota State 8-5 before another 4-2 loss to Concordia. The weekend ended with an 8-0 win against Lewis.
MIAA Player of the Year Sydni Hawkins hit .500 with nine hits, four runs, three doubles and eight RBIs. Natalie Kissinger with 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA, allowing just 13 hits in 16 innings.
Odds and ends
Jordan Garr posted a second-straight win in the men's shot put event with a throw of 17.44 meters at the Bearcat Invitational. Hanna Williams, who already set an NCAA provisional mark in the women's 400-meter run, improved her time with a 56:42. Senior Riley Gorham set a Missouri Western record in the men's 1,000-meter with a time of 2:27.69. Freshman Drake Stelljes also set an MWSU record in the heptathlon.
