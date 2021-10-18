Few positions in sports take routine and superstition as seriously as kickers in football.
It’s one of the players whose every rep is a similar motion and repetition, where the mental state becomes just as important as the swing of the leg.
It’s a process Missouri Western sophomore Thomas Kopcho has learned and proven.
“Everyone gets hyped before a game, but I try to stay calm. I feel like kickers need to stay calm,” Kopcho said. “They can’t get too hyped up, can’t let their emotions get in the way. I just try to stay positive, try to vibe on the sideline, not get down if I don’t hit it exactly right.
“Being a kicker’s 90% mental. You’ve just gotta kick the ball, can’t really think about it.”
That’s exactly what Kopcho did in Saturday’s 57-24 win against Northeastern State, drilling all five field-goal attempts and all six point-after tries. His 21 points are the most by a kicker in Western and MIAA history and earned him MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors.
“It feels amazing after last year and everything. I’ve been working really hard. We’ve been working really hard on our holds and everything,” he said, crediting holder Jack Rasmussen and long snapper Canaan Jackson. “I give credit to them. The line did a perfect job. I feel pretty good about it.”
Kopcho, whose five field goals tied a school record with Greg Zuerlein and Brad Beckwith, credited a recent routine he picked up on his own.
“Before every kick, I sing a song to myself just to calm everything down,” he said with a laugh. “I’m gonna continue doing that.”
There’s no rhyme or reason to the song choice, either.
“Sunday Best by Surfaces. It’s just a good song, a great song. It’s a happy song. Just feeling good, you know.”
And there’s no science behind how the routine begam.
“It just started happening,” he joked. “I was on the sideline singing it, having a great day, hit some good PATs and was just like, I’m gonna keep doing this. I do it at practice, do it during the game. Seems like it’s working out.”
Western will face Pittsburg State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
Griffons celebrate
Pink Week
At home volleyball and soccer matches through October 24, Western will be selling “Think Pink In Our City” t-shirts for the cost of a donation (suggested minimum is $10) supporting the Mosaic Life Care Breast Cancer Center. Over the first 12 years of Pink Week, more than $25,000 has been raised toward this cause and we are proud to continue our support. Those matches include Tuesday’s volleyball game vs. Central Missouri at 6 p.m. and home soccer games Friday vs. Newman at 7 p.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday against Central Oklahoma.
Hall of Fame Weekend
The 2021 Griffon Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner will take place Friday on Western’s campus, and information for reservations can be found at gogriffons.com. Inductees include football offensive lineman Roger Allen, softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter, softball pitcher Jackie Bishop, baseball pitcher Brandon Simmons and the ‘97-98 men’s basketball team.
Inductees will be presented their hall of fame rings during halftime of Saturday’s football game.
