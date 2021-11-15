The Missouri Western women’s basketball team got off to a slow start last winter.
The opening game saw the Griffons come back from down 18 for a game-winner in the final seconds at Rogers State. Game 3 on the season saw them survive Lincoln to improve to 2-1.
“Last year, it felt like the first two wins, we barely got by,” freshman guard Jordan Cunningham said.
It wouldn’t be until 72 days into the season when they earned their third of the season en route to a 16-6 record.
This go around, in Candi Whitaker’s third year, it’s a much different beginning to the year.
“We have depth,” Whitaker said, “and we have every spot filled in a lot of ways.”
The Griffons won both games of the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic against contenders in their respective conference. A 76-68 win against Sioux Falls is one against a Cougars team that went to the regional in ‘19 and ‘20. Saturday’s victory against Southeastern Oklahoma State, 78-67, came against a team that was also in the regional in 2020.
“We’re obviously playing really well, and I feel like we’re playing consistent, which was a key we didn’t have last year,” Cunningham said. “If we can put all four quarters together, score, play defense, I’m just a lot more confident in this group.”
Western did so by forcing 20-plus turnovers in both games and seeing six different players score in double figures. After having just one 20-point effort a year ago, senior Corbyn Cunningham (24) and grad transfer Jaelyn Haggard (23) doubled that output on opening night. Junior transfer Connie Clarke followed it up with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double with sophomore transfer Trinity Knapp, sophomore Brionna Budgetts and freshman Jordan Cunningham eclipsing 10 points.
The players credit it to an increased willingness to adapt to any role on any given night.
“We’re very coachable. Anything she asks us to do, we try to execute it to the best of our abilities,” Clarke said.
Whitaker credits the growth of the returners, the immediate impact of her three transfers, and a skilled freshmen class which saw Alyssa Bonilla play more than 30 minutes in Game 1.
“We combined two things. We took players that were very, very raw last year who got to experience a lot of things and who really got better; we combined that with transfers that have all come in and impacted us,” Whitaker said. “We’ve added a group of freshmen we feel we can continue to build on.
“We have a lot of different people that can make plays. There’s competition, which is a good thing.”
Western will try for a 3-0 start come 6 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Baptist.
Nash races to All-Region honor
Madison Nash was recognized by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Association as a 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country All-Region selection. Nash’s career-best time of 21:18.1, earning 15th at regionals, put her among the 200 best student-athletes across all of Division II. Nash is the first Griffon to earn USTFCCCA all-region accolades since Kaitlyn Shoemaker’s 13th-place finish in 2017.
Odds and ends
Western volleyball earned the No. 8 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will travel to No. 1 Central Missouri on Tuesday. … The Missouri Western men went 0-2 at the Central Region Challenge and host Oklahoma Baptist and Missouri-St. Louis this weekend in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic.
