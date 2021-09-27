For some time, Missouri Western has been known for cranking out astounding numbers and talent at running back.
It doesn’t seem that will be changing with the Griffons’ young crop of Shen Butler-Lawson Jr., Brandon Hall and Brison Cobbins. In fact, it’s what the Griffons want to be their bread and butter — their old reliable each week.
But after the first three seasons of Matt Williamson saw an offensive passing attack built around transfers, the Griffons might have finally found its core that can grow for years to come.
“That’s a conversation we talk about all that time,” freshman wide receiver Hezekiah Trotter said. “But also, we like to live for right now. This is the team we’re with right now. We just try to stay focused as much as possible.
“Yes, we’re young, but we’re ready to get moving for the team.”
The Griffons already have four 100-yard games by receivers through four games this season. There were just two instances of a receiver putting up 100 yards in Williamson’s first three years.
Freshman Traveon James has back-to-back 100-yard efforts, the first Griffon to do so since Dijuan Ussery in 2016. James’ 188 yards against Washburn on Saturday were the most since 2009, and his 379 yards rank second in the MIAA.
Sophomore Cooper Burton is fourth in the MIAA in receiving with 354 yards and has a 100-yard effort, while Trotter’s 122 against Washburn gave Western two receivers to hit triple digits in the same game since 2016.
“Our whole receiving crew has taken another step up. It’s been great to watch. (Vespo’s) been delivering the ball,” Williamson said. “The only way we can deliver the ball is if the offensive line’s protecting. All the pieces to the puzzle are coming together.”
It’s all come together as Vespo has dialed in, still just a handful of starts into his career. The sophomore signal-caller threw for a program record 448 yards Saturday. His 1,189 yards passing rank him second in the MIAA.
The Griffons will hope for the young core to continue its hot start into Saturday’s home matchup with No. 2 Northwest Missouri State.
Soccer gets over the hump
Missouri Western soccer climbed all the way to No. 13 in the nation after starting the season with three wins and a tie. Then, against MIAA opponents, the Griffons tied Missouri Southern 2-2 before losses to Northwest and Central Missouri.
The Griffons earned revenge Sunday with a 2-1 overtime win against Missouri Southern.
“It’s a good feeling to finally get that (win),” Campbell said, noting a three-game winless streak. “We’ve been working so hard. We’re a great team. We know we have it in us, and we finally pulled it out.”
Western has trailed 1-0 in all six games it was possible, aside from a scoreless draw and a 1-0 win. In both losses, three of their wins and the 2-2 tie, the Griffons had to battle from deficits.
“I told these girls they’re gonna be the death of me,” head coach Damian Macias said jokingly, “pushing us into overtime on a regular basis, having a bit of a struggle with our initial 20, 30, 40 minutes. It’s not a technical thing. It’s really just, ‘Ladies, can we check in?’
“At the end of the day, we figured it out.”
The Griffons will face another test against No. 5 Emporia State at home Friday before a Sunday visit from Washburn.
Odds and ends
Western volleyball went 2-0 last week with its first MIAA win against Pittsburg State and a non-conference win against Truman State to improve to 9-3 on the year. The Griffons travel to Fort Hays and Nebraksa-Kearney this week. … The Missouri Western men’s golf team finished 10th at last week’s NSU Classic, led by a 21st-place finish by Tom Buffington at 3-over. The Griffon men are in third place and one shot back of Washburn after one round at the Watkins Invitational in Lake City, Minnesota. The Griffon women struggled on Day 1, carding a team score off 55-over par, 33 strokes back of the lead. … Other events this week include cross country at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, and tennis at ITA Regionals in Edmond, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.