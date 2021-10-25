To Eszter Toth and Jaden Skinner, California is home.
To Evelyn Daye, it was home away from home.
Never did they imagine that when Toth decided to leave the California State-Bakersfield soccer program and leave her hometown they would all end up back together.
The chances of it all happening at Missouri Western were even slimmer.
“Being from Ireland, I never thought I’d end up in Missouri, if you want my honest opinion,” said Daye, a junior defender for the Griffons, while letting out a laugh. “Out of all the states in America, I landed here.”
Toth, who was born in British Columbia, Canada, and grew up in Bakersfield, California, decided to leave the program after last year when the women’s soccer season was canceled due to COVID-19. That came after leading CSUB in points in 2019.
That same year, Skinner started five times as a freshman while Daly started 14 games over her first two seasons.
After putting her name in the transfer portal, Toth connected with Damian Macias, who wasn’t hired until August 2020.
She committed, then Daly decided to send an email to Macias herself. She committed, then Skinner, who didn’t plan to leave CSUB, decided to test the waters.
“I saw Estzer commit to Missouri Western and didn’t know much about it. Then I heard Evelyn did, so I was really excited for them because I wasn’t gonna transfer at the time,” said Skinner, a native of Simi Valley, California, on the northwest side of Los Angeles. “The reason I liked Bakersfield at the time was because of my friends and my people and they were all leaving, so I decided to come with them.”
And close friends and teammates were then reunited midway through this summer after Skinner’s commitment. While all three have learned to adapt to pace of life in Missouri, from pointing out restaurants closing early to the amount of mosquitoes — “They’ll really leave a mark,” Skinner said — it’s been a change for the better for all parties.
And the fit is seamless in the locker room and on the field.
“The soccer’s there, but again just the importance of being able to fit in is also important,” Macias said. “Obviously a little bit of a coincidence, a little bit of friends coming with friends and teammates, just relationships. I think from the jump, first conversations with each of them, it was easy to tell it was gonna be good.”
The results have paid off. Western (9-5-2, 6-3-0 MIAA) enters the final week of the regular season with an opportunity against two rivals ahead of them in the standings in Northwest and Central Missouri. Skinner is second on the team in points with five goals and two assists, just ahead of Toth’s five goals and one assist. Daly’s two goals and two assists have her fourth on the team in points.
“When your coaches trust you and your teammates trust you to do something with the ball, create chances, I’d say that really helps a lot,” said Skinner, noting a trust and relationship with the coaches fueling her decision to come to Western.
Toth added, “It means a lot to us to be able to come here and be up to their level, too, and play with them. It’s just an honor, honestly.”
The Griffons host Northwest for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday before traveling to Central Missouri on Sunday.
Nash claims cross country bronze
Madison Nash finished third in the MIAA Women’s Cross Country Championships at Kearney, Nebraska, Country Club. The freshman posted a time of 22:10.3, just 19.75 seconds behind overall winner Jenna Ramsey.
Next up for Missouri Western is a Nov. 6 return to Joplin, Missouri, for regionals.
Odds and ends
Missouri Western women’s basketball begins its 2021-22 campaign at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Griffons host NAIA Peru State (Neb.) in an exhibition. … Western football will try to snap a span of four losses in five games come Saturday at Missouri Southern. … Western volleyball nearly upset No. 3 Central Missouri last week, winning the first two sets of a 3-2 loss. Western won at Missouri Southern and lost at Pittsburg State to end the weekend with a weekend homestand with Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays coming.
