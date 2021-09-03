Missouri Western volleyball opened their first season since the 2019 fall campaign with a 2-0 day at the Miner Invite in Rolla, Missouri.
The Griffons started the day with a 3-0 sweep of Purdue Northwest (25-21, 25-18, 25-9) before a 3-0 win against Arkansas-Monticello (25-16, 25-14, 25-18).
In the opener, the Griffons committed just six errors and hit for a .339 average. The Griffons didn’t have an error in the third set and they hit .625.
Senior Ali Tauchen led Missouri Western with 14 kills, while Hailey Crane added nine and Danielle Moje had eight kills. Jenna Boland ran the offense and finished with 36 assists, while Jessica Sachen (13) and Karly Tharp (12) had double-figure digs.
As a team, Western finished with nine aces. Emilee McGowan led the way with three, while Tauchen and Sachen added two each.
The Griffons committed just nine errors against Arkansas-Monticello. Four players had at least seven kills. auchen and Allie Kerns each had nine, while Karly Tharp added eight kills and Crane finished with seven.
Boland had 31 assists, while Jessica Sachen led the defense with 13 digs.
Missouri Western will play two more matches on Saturday in at the Miner Invitational. The Griffons square off against Upper Iowa at 1 p.m. and they finish up with Missouri S&T at 6:30 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State, which opens the season ranked 17th in the nation, began its year with a 2-0 day at the 2021 Courtyard by Marriott Volleyball Classic in Tampa, Florida.
The Bearcats posted a 3-1 triumph over the Augustana in the first game, winning 25-21, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-18.
Four Bearcats reached double-figures in kills totals in the win. Rachel Sturdevant (13), Olivia Dir (12), Jaden Ferguson (10) and Payton Kirchhoefer (10) all tallied at least 10 kills.
Alyssa Rezac recorded a double-double with 36 assists and 10 digs. Hannah Koechl posted a team-high 18 digs. Ferguson and Sturdevant each notched four blocks.
Northwest tallied a 3-0 sweep of Ashland by set scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-14 in its second match.
The Bearcats tallied 45 kills in the match, while Ashland recorded 23 total kills. Northwest hit .311 for the match. Ashland was held to a .115 hitting percentage.
Jaden Ferguson led the way with 11 kills. Ferguson also registered three blocks. Maddy Ahrens secured a team-best 35 assists.
The Bearcats will be back in action Saturday with matches against Illinois-Springfield and vs. No. 5-ranked Tampa.
