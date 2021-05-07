Northwest Missouri State softball team gave No. 1 seed Central Oklahoma a run in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals but came up short, losing Game 1 3-2 in a walk-off and falling 2-0 in Game 2 on Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
A sacrifice fly gave UCO a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1, the only run that would be scored through the first five innings of play. In the top of the sixth, the No. 8 Bearcats would take a 2-1 lead off a Madison Friest two-run home run.
UCO’s Allie Eicher hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the walk-off win.
Needing to secure a win to keep their season alive, the Bearcats were unable to get to UCO’s Kylie Lynch, who pitched a complete game shutout.
The Bearcats finish their season with an 18-22 mark.
No. 6 Missouri Western also dropped both games at No. 3 Missouri Southern, losing Game 1 7-5 and dropping Game 2 3-2.
Western took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, though the Lions responded after Western starter Sydney Rader left the game after one inning, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second.
Western took a 2-0 lead in Game 1 on a two-RBI double from Brea Blanton. The Lions got one run back in the fourth before scoring two runs with a two-out double in the final inning for a 3-2 walk-off win.
Western’s season ends with a 27-19 record.
