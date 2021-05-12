Missouri Western second baseman Sydni Hawkins and Northwest Missouri State third baseman Kaitlyn Weis were named to the NFC Division II All-Central Region first team.
Northwest Missouri State outfielder Olivia Daugherty also earned a spot on the second team.
Hawkins was named the MIAA Softball Player of the Year with a .483 batting average in 2021, 50 runs scored, seven home runs, 21 RBI, 11 doubles, an on-base percentage of .522 and slugging percentage of .717. She led the MIAA in batting average, runs scored and on-base percentage. She also stole 22 bases in 23 attempts and stuck out just five times all season with 11 walks.
Weis batted .419, the sixth-best total in school history, with 13 home runs and 44 RBI. Her .863 slugging percentage is the highest single-season ever recorded by a Bearcat softball player. Weis tallied a Bearcat single-season mark for saves with seven in the 2021 campaign.
It’s the second time in Weis’s career she has earned first-team all-Central Region honors. Weis tallied first-team status at second base following the 2018 season.
Daugherty secured second-team all-region status as an outfielder as she batted .351, scored a team-high 34 runs and recorded a team-best 12 doubles. Daugherty swatted 11 home runs and posted a slugging percentage of .701, which ranks as the eight-best single-season total in program history.
