The Missouri Western men's golf team is going dancing for the second time in four years.
The Griffons were selected to the eight-team NCAA Division II Central Region on Friday. It's the fifth regional appearance in the past 16 years, and Western finished fifth in the final rankings.
The Central and Midwest Regions will come together for the NCAA Regional tournament that will take place at May 6 through 8 at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City. Missouri Western played in a regional preview tournament last month at Shoal Creek and finished second out of 26 teams.
The Griffons have played in eight tournament this spring and have finished in the top five in six of those events. They were also the runner-up in four tournaments this season as their 296.3 four-player scoring average is the second best in the last 13 years.
Three Griffons have experience in the NCAA Regional as Patrick McCarthy, Tom Buffington and Lucas Horseman were on the 2018 team that had a top-10 finish. McCarthy also played as an individual in the regional tournaments in 2017 and 2019. Those three have led the way all season a McCarthy has as 73.3 scoring average, while Buffington and Horseman are both at 74.4.
Central Missouri topped the Central Region field, while Washburn also advanced from the MIAA.
The top four teams from the super regional and the top individual not with a team will advance to the finals May 17-21 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
