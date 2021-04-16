It’s been three years since the Missouri Western men’s golf team has played in a regional, but this year, the program is poised to snap that streak — in addition to an even longer one.
“Our season is not done,” Western head coach Greg Dillon said. “It’s very, very much alive, and the goal is to win.”
The Griffon men haven’t reached nationals since 1997- before anyone on the current team was born.
After a strong spring, the players said they feel they have what it takes to return to the biggest stage.
“Being able to go to the national championship with the Griffon on our shoulder,” senior Tom Buffington said, “that would be a really cool thing to check off the bucket list.”
Senior Patrick McCarthy is in his fifth and final year with the Griffons program. He was a sophomore on the last team to make it to regionals in 2018. Like Buffington, he said the team’s aspirations reach further than the regional.
“I think it would mean a lot to a lot of people around here that are big supporters of Griffon golf,” McCarthy said. “The only way to do that is to make it to regionals first and then play well at regionals and move on.”
In the new rankings released Friday, Missouri Western sits in fifth in the Central Region, putting them in prime position to be one of the eight teams that advance to the regional at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City next month.
But before they get there, the Griffons face some tough competition in next week’s MIAA Tournament. Two teams ranked ahead of them in the Central Region, Central Missouri at No. 1 and Washburn at No. 4, will be the Griffons’ top opposition for the conference title.
Buffington said they have become very familiar with the two teams.
“We play together a lot,” Buffington said. “We’ve gotten a healthy dose of UCM and Washburn throughout the year, so we know their team very well.”
McCarthy said that familiarity will help the Griffons prepare to face the two teams once again.
“Being able to see them again, we know how we need to play,” McCarthy said. “I think we can hang, and all the guys think — we know we can hang right with them.”
If the Griffons were to punch their ticket to nationals, it would be the first time in 24 years they are playing for the national title. McCarthy said it would be huge for the program.
“It would be awesome,” McCarthy said. “Just to be able to say that we went to nationals and we were one of the top teams in the country, which we feel like we are, it would be a complete blessing.”
After the long drought, Dillon said the team is hungry to prove themselves once again.
“That’s the goal of what we want to try to do,” Dillon said. “We’re kind of knocking on the door, and we just gotta start beating it down, that’s all.”
The Missouri Western men will compete in the MIAA Championship at Shangri-La Resort in Monkey Island, Oklahoma starting Monday.
