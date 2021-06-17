Over the last year, the Missouri Western men’s basketball team became used to near-empty gyms.
With COVID-19 guidelines in place, Will Martin’s team never played in front of more than a 25% capacity crowd, usually a couple hundred fans, until the regional tournament in late March.
The gym felt a little more full and loud this week with the Griffons hosting area youth for the Flow Experience Shooting Camp from Monday through Wednesday.
“It's just nice seeing all these young faces who love basketball, you get to coach them up, be there for them,” said Western sophomore Will Eames. “The end’s always cool because you can put some perspective of how they really root for you and come to games.”
More than 100 boys and girls filled MWSU Fieldhouse for three days to learn from coach Will Martin, newly hired assistant Jon Hood and half of the team, which included incoming freshmen and veterans alike.
“It's really just good to see kids back in the gym after COVID,” sophomore Alex John said. “It's good to see kids wanting to get better everyday and put their best foot forward.”
With another camp coming next month that will dive more into scoring and offense, the campers practiced the art of shooting alongside the Griffons and staff.
With kids from elementary through middle school still learning the game, Eames felt it important just to make camp as fun and engaging as possible.
“When you look back on summer, that's what you remember the most. We try to put on a good time for these kids because we know they'll remember them,” Eames said. “Kinda just bringing energy all day and having fun playing basketball. These are all kids, we just wanna have fun.”
As a player who has took part and assisted in many camps dating back to his youth in Minnesota, John wanted campers to leave with a desire to just play more.
“Have fun, at that age you can't take basketball too serious,” John said. “It's all about having fun.”
Western will host another youth camp July 26-28.
