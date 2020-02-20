With one toss of the basketball Thursday at MWSU Fieldhouse, the fortune of the Missouri Western men’s basketball team changed for Friday afternoon.
With the biggest game inside of the Looney Complex in years set for Saturday, the Griffons had two options. The wise one is to spend it prepping for No. 17 Missouri Southern.
The opposite end of the spectrum could’ve seen Tyrell Carroll, Alex John and company sprinting from baseline to baseline with one miscue in a 94-76 win against Pittsburg State.
With 6:35 to play, Carroll’s toss off the backboard in transition to his freshman counterpart luckily ended up in the perfect spot, leading to an alley oop, 9-0 run and 15-point lead.
“If he would’ve missed it, they were both coming out, and we were gonna run for that (Friday),” joked sophomore forward Tyree Martin. “If they would’ve missed that by an inch, we were gonna run.”
It was that kind of second half or the Griffons (15-12, 11-5 MIAA), outscoring the Gorillas (8-16, 5-11) by 13 after halftime, shooting 66.7% from the field and making 7 of 11 3-point attempts.
The spacing for the second half came by a heroic effort by Martin in the opening 20 minutes. Martin scored 18 points with nine rebounds in the first stanza, including nine in a five-minute span late in the first half that helped the Griffons overcome their final deficit of the night.
“If you wanna play deep in March, you’ve gotta be able to go inside and get man buckets,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “Our goal is 30 (points) and 15 (rebounds) out of the post. That makes you a championship team.”
The Griffons went into the half leading 42-37.
The game was tied at 50 with 15:20 to play after a 3-pointer by Pitt State’s A.J. Walker before a 9-0 run over a span of 2:11. In less than five minutes of gametime, the lead ballooned to 70-56 with Reese Glover and Tyus Millhollin each making a pair of 3-pointers.
“It always happens. You’ve gotta close out hard on us. If that happens, it’s a kick and a trust play,” Millhollin said. “We’ve got our offense pretty figured out. We’ve just gotta keep trusting each other.”
Pitt clawed back within six before the run capped by John’s oop dunk.
Martin finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Carroll and Millhollin each chipped in 21 points. Millhollin added six assists and a 5-of-10 mark from 3-point range.
Western finished with 52 points in the paint. The Griffons are now 10-0 at home with the win.
The Griffons can pull into a tie for third place in the MIAA in a 7 p.m. rematch with a win against Missouri Southern on Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons lost to the Lions 97-87 last week in Joplin, Missouri.
The night will begin with the women’s game at 5 p.m.