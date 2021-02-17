Ty Danielson’s first words following his second win as Missouri Western’s acting head coach encapsulated the team’s emotions during a six-game homestand.
“What a week,” he said as he sat down to speak with reports after an 86-75 win Tuesday against Newman.
Danielson was tasked with moving over two seats from assistant to head coach with Will Martin and Tim Peete sidelined by COVID-19. Next to him was Weston Smith, a former volunteer student manager who is now the team’s graduate assistant.
Together they tasked a team on the heels of a seven-game losing streak to refind its form and head into the final four games of the year with back-to-back wins.
“If our head coach was here, he’d be talking about flow, baby,” Smith said. “That’s what it is. That’s how we get here right now, the flow. It just goes to show that you’ve gotta be ready.
“Stuff like this is gonna happen. It’s all lessons for the future and for this season.”
Salvaging the homestand became a must in the battle to have a fighting chance for the postseason as Western fell within one game of sliding outside the MIAA’s top eight, which will be the teams advancing to the postseason tournament.
By the end of the week, Western could be back as high as third in the conference.
“Our guys did a good job of handling tonight to get back to playing meaningful basketball,” Peete said following his return to the team Tuesday. “I think that those guys deserve it. Nobody cares about what we’ve been through. I don’t care if it’s Washburn or Northwest again, our guys are happy just to give themself a chance to play meaningful basketball this time of year.”
Once 8-1 and atop the MIAA standings, the Griffons lost at Nebraska-Kearney before announcing a COVID-19 pause just 12 hours later. Upon return from two practices, the Griffons fell in the final minute at Central Missouri before being routed at Lincoln.
Western then came up short at Northwest and lost to Central Oklahoma less than 24 hours later. The Griffons didn’t put up the same fight at home against Northwest last Tuesday and trailed by 32 in the first half Thursday against Missouri Southern.
That’s when junior Tyrell Carroll walked into the locker room, wrote ‘Pride’ on the white board, and the Griffons went to work. Western put up 71 points in the second half of the loss to the Lions but fueled wins against Pitt State and Newman to improve to 10-8.
“We had to come together as a team, really lock in and get each other going with two coaches down, Coach Ty and Coach Weston stepping up,” junior Q Mays said. “We’ve gotta be there for them, make sure everybody’s on the same page. Just those little things, holding each other accountable, getting better each day.”
While away from the team, Peete and Martin remained locked in, calling in to give messages to the team following games. Martin even dressed in suit and tie to watch from home, while Peete claimed he ate ‘too many Cheetos’ during quarantine.
Returning for a rivalry trip to No. 15 Washburn on Thursday, Peete expects his team to respond and welcome back their leader.
“They’re gonna want to play for him even more,” Peete said. “He hasn’t been here in a while, so they haven’t got to hear his voice. His energy is different, unmatched. The energy and trust he gives those guys, there’s nothing like it.”
During the staff shortage, Danielson took on new roles. Smith picked up scout team duties while handling everyday tasks including laundry, picking up meals and building a foundation of the team.
“It takes us all. That’s what I’ve learned from this week,” Smith said. “As long as everybody’s here and locked in on our mission, it’s gonna work out.”
Daneilson admitted Tuesday his team was already emotional about preparing for the Ichabods, who the Griffons have beat three-straight games.
“As bad as they wanna beat us, we wanna beat them, too,” Danielson said.