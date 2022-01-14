After playing without three starters and four total players Thursday, the Missouri Western men will be on pause for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 protocols.
Missouri Western announced that Saturday's game against Fort Hays State and Monday's matchup with Missouri Southern have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Both games were scheduled to be home matchups.
The matchup with Missouri Southern was already a rescheduled contest from Jan. 3 when the Lions postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in their own program.
The Griffons played without starters Alex John, Caleb Bennett and Q Mays on Thursday, falling 81-79 to Nebraska-Kearney on a Loper made shot with four seconds remaining. The Griffons missed a subsequent shot at the buzzer that would've sent the game to overtime.
"I've never been more happy, more proud to be Griff. Everyone kept asking me, 'When are you going to be happy?' Well, who would have known that you finally get it after a loss?," Western coach Will Martin said. "I'm very happy right now. Am I satisfied? No. I'm not satisfied. We want to win every single game, no matter what the situation is. We have a really good team and we're gonna bounce back. There's a lot of season left to play."
The Griffons will have 13 games remaining and have two games scheduled for each week, with exception of the week ahead of a Saturday, Feb. 5 matchup with Northwest Missouri State at MWSU FIeldhouse.
The Griffons are scheduled to return to the floor Thursday at Newman.
