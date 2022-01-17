The Missouri Western men will go on pause this week and postpone two more games due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Monday.
The Griffons will not play this week's games at Newman or Central Oklahoma as scheduled and will make-up the games at a date yet to be announced.
Missouri Western played Thursday without four players, including three starters, in an 81-79 loss to Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons then announced Friday that they wouldn't play games against Fort Hays State on Saturday or Missouri Southern on Monday.
The matchup with Missouri Southern was already a rescheduled contest from Jan. 3 when the Lions postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in their own program.
The Griffons will have 13 games remaining to play between their next scheduled contest, Jan. 26 at Central Missouri, and the last scheduled date of the year Feb. 25. The Griffons have two games scheduled for each week, with exception of the week ahead of a Saturday, Feb. 5 matchup with Northwest Missouri State at MWSU Fieldhouse. That leaves four total games that need to be rescheduled for Western.
