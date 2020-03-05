The Missouri Western men’s basketball team flipped the script this season.
After going 6-13 in the MIAA and missing the MIAA tournament last season, 2020 finds the Griffons at 13-6 in conference play and headed to Kansas City as the No. 4 seed as they take on fifth-seeded Washburn in the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Griffons will be heading into the tournament playing their best basketball of the season. Over their last 13 games, the Griffons have gone 10-3, which included a seven-game winning streak.
“There’s two types of teams in March; there’s hot teams and cold teams. I’d say we are pretty hot right now,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “I’d like to believe that. We’ve shown that over the last 13 games. We played a heck of a schedule in February in close out. We played Northwest, Missouri Southern twice and Washburn to end the season. Those are top 4 or 5 teams in the league. Our guys are ready for anything, we’ve seen everything and we’ve battled through adversary.”
Missouri Western will be taking on Washburn, a team it played last Saturday to end the regular season. That contest saw the Griffons win 94-80. Although they just beat the Ichabods, Wicks knows both teams are going to tweak their game plan and come prepared.
“It’s and advantage and disadvantage,” Wicks said. “The guys are really fresh on the scout and know what’s going on. Both teams are going to have to make some micro adjustments to try and macro scale a win."
Washburn has finished second in the conference the last two seasons and lost to Northwest in the MIAA Championship in back-to-back years. The Griffons are hoping to make sure the Ichabods don't get there a third straight year.
After missing the tournament last year and replacing All-MIAA seniors with true and redshirt freshman, the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll had the Griffons finishing 12th. After a 3-7 start, it appeared that may be the case.
Leading the charge for the Griffons resurgence is sophomore guard Tyrell Carroll.,who was the first Missouri Western player in 14 years to be selected to the All-MIAA first team. Carroll lead the team with 17.5 points per game and averaged nearly six assists per game.
Although it’s been a couple years since the Griffons have made the MIAA Tournament, they do not expect to be an early out and are ready to make some noise.
“We are not just happy to be there,” Wicks said. “This isn’t one of those things where we get excited because we got invited to prom.
"We’re going to dance."