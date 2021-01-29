The product the Missouri Western men put on the floor Thursday night isn’t familiar to junior Tyrell Carroll.
The Griffons settled for their lowest scoring output in a 70-64 loss at Central Missouri, well below their average of nearly 83 points per game. It was the second-worst shooting night of the season, making just 34.9% of shots with just 21 3-point attempts, the second-lowest mark of the year.
It all came after two weeks off due to COVID-19 protocols and a shortened week of prep, with six players not with the team, including starter Reese Glover and freshman contributor Justin Bubak.
“We expect more from ourselves. Everybody’s pretty hard on themselves on our team,” Carroll said. “We felt like we could’ve won, regardless of being out two weeks.”
The Griffons (8-3), who fell to 3-3 on the road and dropped a second-straight game dating back to a loss at Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 14, showed signs of being desynced and frustrated on the floor. They fell behind by 15 in the first half before overcoming a 13-point deficit in the last eight minutes to tie the game in the final minute.
Some players returned by the day throughout the week, with multiple practicing just once prior to the trip to UCM.
“There were some guys out there that have only had one day of practice,” coach Will Martin said. “The majority of the other ones had two days of practice. Battling through the anxiety of COVID, whether they were infected or not, it’s something we’ve talked about and prepared for. It’s a reality for everyone. It’s not an excuse for us.”
Junior Caleb Bennett, who scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, explained the difficulty of the last two weeks, from abandoning a roadtrip between games to returning players slowly throughout this week.
“Half of us had COVID. We take 10 days off, some people are still out right now. We played with 11 players,” Bennett said, noting the likely soreness that would soon kick in. “It’s a little bit of a challenge getting back out to the court and getting the feel back. We only had a practice and a half, really, but no excuses.”
For a team with high expectations and goals of being great, Friday’s day of prep and recovery for a Saturday trip to Lincoln might be one of the biggest stretch of hours of the year. The Blue Tigers (7-4) sit in fourth in the MIAA, one game back of Missouri Western. Northwest (11-1) and Washburn (11-2) sit atop the conference.
“We also have to take this game as recognition that we shouldn’t lose again this year,” Bennett said. “I don’t wanna lose again this year. I know a lot of people in the locker room feel that way.”
After a road trip to Jefferson City to see a team Western beat 89-73 last month, it won’t get easier. Western will be off for a week before going to Northwest. The next day will see a rare Sunday home visit from Central Oklahoma to start a span of four home games in seven days, with Northwest, Missouri Southern and Pitt State. The Gorillas own a win against Western this year.
Western then follows up with another three-game week with trips to Washburn and Emporia State, and the end of the year comes at home against Nebraska-Kearney.
“To accomplish the things we want to do, to get to a regional, the MIAA Tournament, we’ve gotta be hyper focused and locked in the rest of the time we’re out here,” Bennett said.
Western’s road trip to Lincoln will begin with a meeting between the women at 1 p.m. Western comes in at 2-8 on the heels of a seven-game losing streak, which Lincoln’s 1-12 record is the worst in the MIAA. Lincoln’s first win came Thursday against Northwest.