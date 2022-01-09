TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn senior Jalen Lewis scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half while the Ichabods forced Missouri Western into 12 turnovers in the same time, paving the way to a 76-64 Griffon loss Saturday at Lee Arena.
The loss is a fourth-straight for Missouri Western, which falls to 8-8 overall and 4-4 in the MIAA. The Griffons have lost three-straight MIAA road games against Northwest, Emporia and Washburn (8-6, 5-3 MIAA).
“In the first half, I thought we did a really poor job of taking care of the basketball,” Western coach Will Martin said. “We’ve gotta take care of the ball more. It’s trusting the offense, getting the ball to the second and third side, getting paint touches. You’re not gonna win any games in this league turning it over 19 times.”
The Griffons finished with 19 turnovers and just seven assists, while Washburn with with 17 assists and seven turnovers. Senior guard Q Mays led the Griffons with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, chipping in eight rebounds and nine of the team’s turnovers. Sophomore Will Eames added 15 points and eight rebounds.
The Griffons trailed by five midway through the halfway before back-to-back 3s by Washburn’s Michael Keegan and Lewis, forcing a Western timeout. An 8-0 run pushed the Ichabods ahead by 13 and into the locker room up 40-25 after three Lewis 3s in the final two minutes.
“The ball was a little stagnant. We were complacent, especially myself, shooting behind the arc,” Western senior Caleb Bennett said on the first-half struggles. “We weren’t fully dialed in on defense to our scout stops. We were letting Lewis get a bunch of 3s.”
Western trailed by double digits until a 3-pointer by Eames cut the deficit to nine with 1:22 to play, but the Griffons wouldn’t score again.
Lewis made 6 of 12 3-pointers, and Keegan chipped in 14 points for the Ichabods. Tyler Geiman, still working back from an injury, finished with seven points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals for Washburn.
Tyler Nelson chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Bennett added nine points and eight rebounds. The Griffons made just 8 of 27 3-pointers and allowed 10 Washburn steals.
“Last year we had that seven-game losing streak after COVID,” freshman Justin Bubak said. “I think we know what everybody’s capable of. We know what this team can do. There’s definitely some disappointment about this four-game losing streak, but we’re gonna get in the gym and get through it.”
The Griffons return to action Thursday in a doubleheader against Nebraska-Kearney, which will begin with a top-25 matchup on the women’s side at 5:30 p.m. The Griffon women (12-1, 6-1) will face the lone 7-1 teams in the MIAA this week with UNK and Fort Hays State visiting MWSU Fieldhouse.
