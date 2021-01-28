WARRENSBURG, Mo. — In their first game back from a two-week absence, the No. 23-ranked Missouri Western Griffons were stymied offensively and paid for it with a second-straight road loss, falling 70-64 to Central Missouri on Thursday at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
Western (8-3) drops to 3-3 on the road after starting 2-0 away from St. Joseph. The griffons are a perfect 5-0 at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Without a handful of players who didn’t make the trip, including starting sophomore sharp-shooter Reese Glover, the Griffons shot just 29% percent in the first half and fell behind by as much as 15.
Junior Caleb Bennett found the most success on offense for a fatigued group, finishing with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and six rebounds.
“I thought we played a hell of a game still,” Bennett said. “We came out harder in the second half. If we didn’t have that lapse in the first half, we come out with a different outcome today.”
The Griffons led 15-14 with 11:29 to play in the opening half before UCM, winners of four-straight games, put together an 18-2 run.
Sophomore Will Eames made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the frame to pull the Griffons with 34-25 at the break.
“In the first half, we weren’t able to get into the flow of our offense,” coach Will Martin said. “We weren’t drawing two (defenders) and kicking (to a 3-pointer). We were driving with our head down. In the second half, we really started driving to the paint and looking for our teammates.”
The combination of Tyrell Carroll, Jaron Thames and Bennett found success getting to the basket early in the second half, pulling within five points with 14:16 remaining.
UCM’s lead reached 13 points off a 6-0 run by Cameron Hunter, which included four free throws thanks to a foul on a 3-point attempt and a technical foul on Bennett. Hunter finished the run with an emphatic dunk in transition to make it 54-41 with 10:55 to play.
Out of a timeout with under four minutes to play, a layup and 3-pointer from Bennett made it a 63-61 game. Will Eames tied the score at 64 with an and-one with 1:10 remaining.
Ja’Cor Nelson answered for the Mules with a layup, then turned a Bennett turnover with 15 seconds remaining into a dunk to seal the game.
“It was tough. I feel like we didn’t get into our flow and guys didn’t get into the flow of the game until the second half,” Carroll said. “It was tough being out for two weeks, but that’s still not an excuse. We’ve gotta come out ready to play.”
Carroll finished with 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting with five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Eames and Thames added 11 each.
Five different Mules scored in double figures, led by Hunter’s 16.
The Griffons return to the court Saturday at Lincoln.
No. 17 Central Missouri women 66, Missouri Western 45
The Griffons struggled to find rhythm in a similar two-week off period due to COVID protocols, managing just 11 first-half points in a 66-45 loss to Central Missouri.
UCM (9-2) wasted no time jumping on top, using an 11-0 run in the first quarter en route to an 18-7 lead after the frame. Western was held scoreless for more than six minutes before a Josie Weishaar 3-pointer late in the quarter.
Western (2-8) was outscored 18-4 in the second quarter, making just 2 of 15 shots. The Griffons had 16 turnovers at half.
Western outscored the Mules 34-30 after halftime, though it wasn’t enough to snap a seven-game losing streak. The griffons had 22 turnovers and shot just 28.8%, though they held the Jennies to 35% from the field.
Asia McCoy and Jordan Cunningham led the Griffons with nine points. UCM’s Nija Collier led all scorers with 21 points, including 14 in the first half.