The Missouri Western men fell behind by 19 in the second half and could never recover, watching its three-game winning streak come to an end Saturday at Emporia State, 82-71.
The Griffons fall to 11-9 with the loss.
The game was tied at 35 late in the first half when Emporia (9-10) went on an 8-2 run to end the half and took a 43-37 lead.
Missouri Western missed its first eight shots of the second half and the Hornets went on a 15-2 run to eventually build a 60-41 lead. After a timeout, the Griffons were able to use their full-court pressure to forced six turnovers in a five-minute span as they answered back with a 14-2 run to pull within seven, 62-55, with 7:45 left in the game. Western could never get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Missouri Western shot just 40.3% from the field and they were 21.7% from the 3-point line, while Emporia finished 56.6% overall. The Hornets outrebounded MWSU 37-29.
Will Eames led the Griffons with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Tyrell Carroll scored 17. Q Mays added 16 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Western returns to action at Fort Hays State on Tuesday.
Emporia State women 77, Missouri Western 68
The Western women suffered their second straight loss Saturday at Emporia State, 77-68.
MWSU falls to 6-13 this season.
The Griffons made their first 10 shots and led 28-15 after the first quarter. Asia McCoy led the way in the opening 10 minutes as she scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting. MWSU outscored the Hornets 18-4 in the paint in the first.
Emporia then controlled the second quarter as they used a 22-4 run to start the quarter and they regained the lead and eventually led 40-37 at halftime.
The two teams went back-and-forth for much of the third quarter as there were five lead changes, but the Hornets ended the quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 63-57 lead and MWSU never got any closer. Missouri Western went 20-of-36 through three quarters, but weren't able to make a run in the fourth because they shot just 4 of 19 in the final period.
McCoy led the Griffons with a career-high 19 points and four steals, while Brionna Budgetts added 12. Mychaell Gray scored 10 points.