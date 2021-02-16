Sophomore Reese Glover made six 3-pointers and junior Tyrell Carroll stuffed the statsheet once again as Missouri Western rolled to an 86-75 win over Newman on Tuesday at MWSU Fieldhouse.
“It’s a good feeling taking care of business like we know how to,” Glover said. “It puts us in a position to play basketball that really matters coming up. It’s good momentum for that, and we’re just gonna try to carry it throughout the week.”
The win is a second-straight for the Griffons following a seven-game skid, which has included four games without head coach Will Martin due to a positive COVID-19 test. Acting head coach Ty Danielson was rejoined on the bench by assistant Tim Peete, who missed five games.
“These guys have done a really good job keeping these guys connected,” Peete said. “My job was just to be a voice for him, be a voice for those guys.”
Glover made 6 of 9 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and three assists. It’s the fourth game in the past five in which he’s made five or more 3-pointers.
“Something we talked about as a staff is we’ve gotta find a way to get Reese some cleaner looks. Finding ways out of timeouts, we try to get him going to start games,” Danielson said. “If he can see one go down, two or three are probably coming pretty soon.”
Carroll added 19 points, six assists, four steals and two rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. Five Griffons in all scored in double figures, including a 12-point, nine-rebound night from Will Eames.
Caleb Bennett and Q Mays added 11 apiece for Western (10-8). Newman also had five players in double figures, led by 23 from David Javorsky.
While the Griffons led much of the first 20 minutes, it was never by much until late in the opening half. Western trailed by one midway through the period before a 9-0 run. The lead reached 12 with 5:32 left in the period after back-to-back 3-pointers by Glover.
Western’s lead was limited to 40-35 at the break.
“Just stick to the things we do, not do too much,” Mays said. “Move the ball offensively and pressure on defense. We know we can do those things to get a good run.”
The Griffons’ advantage was just eight with 10 minutes to play before a 16-3 run fueled by eight points from Carroll, allowing for a 19-point advantage.
“We need to clean up some things, clean up the chill stuff,” Danielson said. “We need to learn from this win, just like we would in losses. … Just staying humble and locked in to what we need to do for our guys.”
Western shot 50% as a team and 52% from 3-point range, making 13 of 25 attempts from deep. The Griffons outscored the Jets (2-16) 22-2 in the fastbreak and scored 25 points off 20 turnovers.
The Griffons will travel to No. 15 Washburn at 7:30 p.m. Thursday looking for a fourth-straight win in the series, including a 74-67 win against the then-fifth-ranked Ichabods last month in St. Joe.