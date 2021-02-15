As Ty Danielson left the floor at MWSU Fieldhouse on Saturday, he received many words of encouragement.
Among them was a few from senior associate athletic director Brett Esely, who told Missouri Western’s acting head coach due to COVID-19 protocols that Saturday would be a day he’d always remember, and share with grandkids later in life.
“I sure will,” Danielson said. “I’ll tell them about exactly how hard it was to get there.”
Danielson was never supposed to be Western’s head basketball coach. During a mid-season exhibition with Rockhurst, coach Will Martin stood by as assistant Tim Peete ran the show as a test run. Danielson, a first-year assistant after two years as a graduate assistant, was then thrown into the fire for four games, beginning Tuesday against No. 3 Northwest Missouri State, when Martin and Peete were sidelined by COVID-19.
When he took over, the losing streak since an 8-1 start was at five. Losses to Northwest and Missouri Southern ensued, only for Danielson’s first win to come on a buzzer-beater by Caleb Bennett on Saturday against Pittsburg State.
“Seven-straight losses and nobody quit on me or this team,” Danielson said. “They easily could’ve. Sometimes life’s like that, you’ve gotta keep showing up even when it’s hard.”
For a group with dreams of bringing championships to St. Joe, it did get hard. A pre-COVID loss at Nebraska-Kearney led to shutting down for two weeks not even 12 hours later. Upon a return, the Griffons lacked the legs to compete at their normal pace and lost games to Central Missouri and Lincoln, teams they beat earlier in the year.
“We work so hard and it gets really tough at times. It’s tough when you don’t know what’s going wrong, what we need to do better,” sophomore Reese Glover said. “We just hung in there.”
The Griffons put up their best fight in a 70-64 loss at Northwest, though a turnaround of just 22 hours left Western with a home loss to Central Oklahoma.
Western didn’t have its best stuff in the return trip from the Bearcats. The Griffons followed with a dismal first half against Missouri Southern, falling behind by 32 points. A 71-point effort after the break, which included 20-plus-point halves from Glover and Tyrell Carroll, gave those in the locker room a reminder of what they can do.
“It could’ve easily went one way or the other. Our guys chose to fight,” Danielson said. “These guys love and care about each other, but it came down to the ownership part, that’s the one thing we were missing.”
It showed in full force Saturday. Western trailed at halftime in a game neither team led by more than nine points. Just when it seemed a win might come, the Gorillas made two 3-pointers in less than four seconds to take a two-point lead.
Then Carroll did his magic to find Bennett for a jump shot, getting Western back on track.
It capped one of the most impressive two-game stretches of Carroll’s career, scoring 28.5 points and dishing out 5.5 assists over the two-game span.
“I know guys are looking for me to lead. People are gonna feed off that,” Carroll said. “It’s just leading more. I know there’s more I can do, so I’m gonna try to do more for the squad. Whatever I’ve gotta do for us to win, I’ll do it.”
Now a tough five-game stretch awaits to end the regular season, beginning Tuesday night against Newman. Because of the past they went through, Western is more confident than ever in the future.
“I feel like this adversity made us all come together and look in the mirror like, what do I have to do to help this team win?,” Carroll said. “What do I have to do to make this team be the best we can be in March? Just every day looking in the mirror and reflecting.”