One day after finalizing his coaching staff, Missouri Western men's basketball coach Will Martin officially announced the addition of three recruits as the 2020 signing class.
The group includes two freshman and one transfer, all from three different states.
"To be successful in this league, it is imperative to bring in the top talent in the country," Martin said in a release. "We are extremely excited about our 2020 signing class and feel that they live up to the high standard we place on recruiting. Each player adds unique strengths and values to our already dynamic roster. Most importantly, each guy exhibits high levels of character, class and integrity that will make Griffon Nation proud to call their own."
JaQuaylon Mays will come to Missouri Western as a two-year player after transferring in from Johnson County Community College. He averaged 17 points per game last season as the Jayhawk Conference Player of the Year and a junior college All-American.
Mays is a 6-foot-4 guard from Fort Smith, Arkansas, and averaged 38% from 3-point range last season.
"Q is a difficult scout stop for defenders," Martin said. "His explosiveness combined with an elite skill set allows our program to take the necessary steps towards competing for conference championships. His passion for the game is contagious and it shows in the intensity and intentionality he plays with every possession."
Mays is joined by two freshmen in Justin Bubak and Dalton Marsh. Bubak scored over 1,700 points at Lincoln Christian in Lincoln, Nebraska, leaving as the school's all-time leading scorer. He was a three-time first-team all-state selection as a 6-4 guard.
"Justin is highly skilled and explosive, adding to the Griffons' talented core group of guards. As a two-time state tournament first team selection, Bubak is a proven winner at a high level," Martin said. "Known for his toughness and tenacity, Justin has a maniacal approach to working on his craft that will spread through the entire program and make everyone around him better."
Bubak will come through the program with Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, big man Dalton Marsh. "Big Country" is a 6-8 forward who is his high school's all-time leading scorer. He finished with 2,403 rebounds and over 1,000 rebounds, avering 11 rebounds and 67% from the field.
"Dalton is a highly efficient big man who will add immediate depth to our roster at his position," Martin said. "An innate leader, Dalton will empower others to reach his level of commitment and overall work ethic from the first moment he walks on campus."
The Griffons finished fourth in the MIAA last year, advancing to the tournament semifinals.