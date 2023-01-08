Missouri Western men’s and women’s basketball both traveled to Maryville on Saturday to take on conference foe Northwest Missouri State.
The Griffon women were riding a five-game win streak heading into their afternoon contest with the Bearcats and were able to extend that win streak to six as they defeated Northwest 55-37.
The Bearcats women’s 37 point total was tied for the lowest they have been held to this season.
Brionna Budgetts and Connie Clarke once again led the way for the Griffons as Budgetts had 15 points and Clarke notched her eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Missouri Western men suffered their third-straight defeat at the hands of the reigning Division II national champions on Saturday 87-64.
Junior forward JaRon Thames made his presence in what was just his second game back after returning from a finger injury. Thames led the way with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, but did not start the game for the Griffons. Northwest Missouri State’s Wes Dreamer shot efficiently from the three-point line as he shot 5-8 from distance and tied Thames for a game-high 17 points.
Western men have a three-game schedule ahead of them with a makeup contest between Fort Hays State scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Looney Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.