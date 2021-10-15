The past two weeks surrounding Missouri Western football have seen more of an emphasis on the six days between games rather than the 60 minutes on the field each Saturday.
Players have spoken openly about clamoring for more accountable from the team’s leaders in a stretch that has seen the Griffons drop three-straight games.
With a prime chance to get right against Northeastern (2-4), a team traditionally among the bottom three in the MIAA, the 2-4 Griffons have done just that.
“We’ve got a lot more Indians than we have chiefs,” head coach Matt Williamson said. “These chiefs have gotta make sure they’re holding everybody accountable, and teach these younger kids. We’re trying to get them to grow up a little bit faster.
“We’re gonna get it turned around. That’s when you know you have a good team, when they start speaking up and taking things into their own hands.”
The last two weeks have seen the Griffon defense show spurts of improvement, allowing just 14 points between the second half of a loss to Northwest and the first half of a defeat at Nebraska-Kearney. But six scoreless quarters by the offense and continued mistakes on special teams, with two second-half fumbles at UNK, have led to three-straight losses.
This week has the opportunity for Western to see what they have. Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones, who has seen snaps throughout the season, played every snap of the second half last week with two touchdowns to his name. He came on in relief of Anthony Vespo, who started for a passing offense with back-to-back weeks under 100 yards.
Williamson also noted at struggles in execution of simple techniques and strategies on defense and special teams while could lead to new players earning reps in Week 7.
This week more than any, Western just wants to see that same team that showed it could compete atop the MIAA in the first four weeks.
“It’s not who we play, it’s how we play,” Williamson said. “That’s kind of our philosophy every week; let’s get up, see who their players are and try to line up and defeat them.”
Western is 10-0 all-time against the RiverHawks, who have one-score wins against Missouri Western and Lincoln but haven’t scored more than 13 in any loss, giving up 38-plus in each game.
“It comes back down to the same thing. We’ll have to stop the run game and their pass game,” Williamson said. “They’re doing some decent things on special teams, too. We’ll have to work our tails off, prepare like we normally do and be ready to go.”
