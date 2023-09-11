The dust has settled after Missouri Western football’s first win of the year, but head coach Tyler Fenwick’s main takeaway is progressing each week and seeing his players get better.
It was only a matter of time before Fenwick earned his first win as the program’s head coach. A favorable matchup against soon-to-depart Lincoln on Saturday was a good opportunity to do it.
Their 68-14 trampling was a satisfying response to the tough loss the week before.
“The attention to detail that our guys were able to kind of settle into ... and apply those to the game on Saturday. And that’s really what we were looking for,” Fenwick said.
The young defensive backs unit notched two interceptions on Saturday. The defensive backs unit is usually a strong suit for the team year by year given the talent the program produces and loses to the NFL ranks. The promise the defensive backs have shown is evident, but it’s still going to take time before they reach that status.
“They see the NFL jerseys on the wall and they want to reach that too,” Fenwick said. “I think that’s what keeps them hungry. I think we got a really good secondary coach with Coach Moore and I think he keeps them on their toes and keeps them accountable.”
Offensively, quarterback Armani Edden posted a distinguishable performance against the Blue Tigers even after sharing snaps with junior Reagan Jones against Central Oklahoma. Edden impressed the offensive-minded Fenwick, pointing out his efficiency and his ability to process on the field.
“He’s going through his progressions fluidly. He’s getting the ball out of his hands quickly,” Fenwick said. “He’s athletic enough to get out of some things and kind of keep some plays alive and I think he’ll continue to grow as the season goes along.”
Fenwick didn’t confirm or deny Edden as the lone quarterback going forward, but said there will still be offensive packages for Jones.
Mondays are off days for Western and serve as an analytics day for the coaching staff. As they prepare for their next opponent, Central Oklahoma, Fenwick says they’re a team that “plays hard” and has an “active defense.” The Griffons defeated Central Oklahoma last year in their season opener 35-0.
