Missouri Western enters the final three-game stretch of the MIAA football season with plenty on the table.
The Griffons (3-5) have little to play for in the record books, but plenty remains up in the air toward limiting the steps back taken after two-straight bowl game wins.
“We know we can play with the best teams in the conference,” senior linebacker Evan Chohon said. “Our record doesn’t really show for it. It hurts that our record is like this. A lot of guys know we can play with the best teams in the conference.”
Missouri Western’s stretch of ending the season and three teams with five combined wins begins Saturday at Missouri Southern (3-5).
“All around, they’re competitive,” Western coach Matt Williamson said of Southern. “We’re gonna have to go down there and show up. Their defense moves around, does a lot of things. They’ve got a good quarterback who’s been pretty efficient.”
The Griffons also are set to face Central Missouri (2-6) and Lincoln (0-7) in the final two weeks. Western still has a chance to finish in the middle of the conference and claim a record above .500, or they could still finish in the bottom-third of the league.
Western struggled offensively in last week’s 34-14 loss to Pittsburg State, not scoring for the first 40 minutes of the game. Sophomore Anthony Vespo was benched after a scoreless first half and a three-and-out to begin the third quarter, and freshman Reagan Jones led the team on back-to-back scoring drives with nearly 250 yards of offense in four drives.
With the offense scoring just one touchdown on drives led by Vespo the last four weeks, while he has battled through injuries, Williamson said Jones might have earned a shot to earn his first career start.
“After last week, I think so. Nothing’s promised. If you’re producing, you will play. If you’re not producing, then the other people who are producing, you’ll have to move them around,” Williamson said. “Reagan, if he continues to grow, he’s gotta play. Nothing’s set right now, but it’s something we’re talking about.”
Jones said he’s up to the challenge and ready to be a leader when called upon.
“I think I’m in a good position to lead these boys this week, and we can figure it out against Missouri Southern,” Jones said, also touching on being part of four losses in five games after coming from a successful high school program.
“It’s difficult. I came from a winning program. My roommate came from the best program in Kansas ever. It’s tough winning all those games then coming here, we’re just not finishing games,” Jones said. “We’ve gotta figure out the continuity of the team. The continuity of the team is what’s hindering us — us all connecting has been kinda rough.
“I feel like once we do that, we’ll be a good football team once again.”
Western will face Southern at 2 p.m. Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
